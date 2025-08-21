Anzeige
Valmet Oyj
WKN: A1XA9J | ISIN: FI4000074984 | Ticker-Symbol: 2VO
Tradegate
20.08.25 | 14:56
29,850 Euro
-0,03 % -0,010
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
PR Newswire
21.08.2025 10:24 Uhr
127 Leser
Valmet Oyj: Valmet to supply two papermaking lines to a customer in China

Valmet Oyj's press release, August 21, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet is to supply two fine papermaking lines with related automation systems and services to a customer in China. The papermaking lines will produce uncoated woodfree grades and start-ups are scheduled from late 2026 to early 2027. Valmet has previously delivered multiple other technologies such as complete paper and board making lines to the same customer.

The orders were included in Valmet's orders received of the second quarter 2025. The value of the orders will not be disclosed.

"Both new, wide, high-speed paper machines feature some of the most advanced technologies available on the market, ensuring high capacity and performance. These orders are very important to us and indicate that the technologies we have delivered to the same customer before have performed well. This is a highly significant customer, as well as a strategic partner for Valmet in China and we are pleased to continue close collaboration with them in the future," says Xiangdong Zhu, Executive Vice President, China Chair, Valmet.

Delivery's technical information
Valmet's delivery for both papermaking lines will include stock preparation solutions and a high-speed state-of-the-art fine papermaking line, from headbox to a reel and winders. The deliveries will also include a wide range of Valmet DNA automation solutions, paper machine clothing, spare parts and consumables packages.

VALMET
Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:
Petri Rasinmäki, Executive Vice President, Packaging and Paper Business Area, Valmet, tel. +358 40 042 8422
Xiangdong Zhu, Executive Vice President, China Chair, Valmet, tel. +86 13801795775

Valmet is a global technology leader serving process industries. We work together with our customers throughout the entire lifecycle, delivering cutting-edge technologies and services as well as mission-critical automation and flow control solutions. Backed by more than 225 years of industrial experience and a global team of over 19,000 professionals close to customers, we are uniquely positioned to transform industries toward a regenerative tomorrow.

In 2024, Valmet's net sales totaled approximately EUR 5.4 billion. Our head office is in Espoo, Finland, and we have experts in approximately 40 countries around the world. Valmet's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Follow us on valmet.com | X | X (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/valmet-to-supply-two-papermaking-lines-to-a-customer-in-china,c4221005

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/valmet-to-supply-two-papermaking-lines-to-a-customer-in-china-302535620.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
