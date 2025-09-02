Anzeige
Milliardenmarkt Multiple Sklerose: Neue Therapieform könnte alles verändern!
WKN: A1XA9J | ISIN: FI4000074984 | Ticker-Symbol: 2VO
02.09.25 | 15:26
29,210 Euro
PR Newswire
02.09.2025 15:42 Uhr
Valmet Oyj: Valmet's Financial Reporting in 2026

Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on September 2, 2025, at 4:15 p.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will publish its Financial Statements Review, Half Year Financial Review and two Interim Reviews in 2026 as follows:

February 6, 2026 - Financial Statements Review for 2025

April 28, 2026 - Interim Review for January-March 2026

July 24, 2026 - Half Year Financial Review for January-June 2026

October 28, 2026 - Interim Review January-September 2026

The Annual Report for 2025 will be published on February 27, 2026, at the latest.

Valmet's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. Valmet's Board of Directors will summon the meeting at a later date.

Further information, please contact:
Pekka Rouhiainen, VP, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

VALMET

Katri Hokkanen
CFO

Pekka Rouhiainen
VP, Investor Relations

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.valmet.com

Valmet is a global technology leader serving process industries. We work together with our customers throughout the entire lifecycle, delivering cutting-edge technologies and services as well as mission-critical automation and flow control solutions. Backed by more than 225 years of industrial experience and a global team of over 19,000 professionals close to customers, we are uniquely positioned to transform industries toward a regenerative tomorrow.

In 2024, Valmet's net sales totaled approximately EUR 5.4 billion. Our head office is in Espoo, Finland, and we have experts in approximately 40 countries around the world. Valmet's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Follow us on valmet.com | X | X (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/valmet-s-financial-reporting-in-2026,c4228514

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/valmets-financial-reporting-in-2026-302543863.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
