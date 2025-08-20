Osisko Development Corp.: Osisko Development Announces Grant of Deferred Share Units

MONTREAL, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE: ODV, TSXV: ODV) ("Osisko Development" or the "Company") announces that it has granted 58,824 deferred share units ("DSUs") of the Company to Ms. Susan Craig, an independent director, as part of her recent appointment to the Company's board of directors announced on June 16, 2025.

The DSUs were granted in accordance with the Company's Omnibus Incentive Plan, which is available on the Osisko Development website at www.osiskodev.com.

ABOUT OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP.

Osisko Development Corp. is a continental North American gold development company focused on past-producing mining camps located in mining friendly jurisdictions with district scale potential. The Company's objective is to become an intermediate gold producer by advancing its flagship permitted 100%-owned Cariboo Gold Project, located in central B.C., Canada. Its project pipeline is complemented by the Tintic Project in the historic East Tintic mining district in Utah, U.S.A., and the San Antonio Gold Project in Sonora, Mexico-brownfield properties with significant exploration potential, extensive historical mining data, access to existing infrastructure and skilled labour. The Company's strategy is to develop attractive, long-life, socially and environmentally responsible mining assets, while minimizing exposure to development risk and growing mineral resources.

