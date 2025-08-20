Anzeige
Osisko Development Corp.
WKN: A3DK8G | ISIN: CA68828E8099 | Ticker-Symbol: 3OZ0
Osisko Development Corp.: Osisko Development Announces Grant of Deferred Share Units

MONTREAL, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE: ODV, TSXV: ODV) ("Osisko Development" or the "Company") announces that it has granted 58,824 deferred share units ("DSUs") of the Company to Ms. Susan Craig, an independent director, as part of her recent appointment to the Company's board of directors announced on June 16, 2025.

The DSUs were granted in accordance with the Company's Omnibus Incentive Plan, which is available on the Osisko Development website at www.osiskodev.com.

ABOUT OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP.

Osisko Development Corp. is a continental North American gold development company focused on past-producing mining camps located in mining friendly jurisdictions with district scale potential. The Company's objective is to become an intermediate gold producer by advancing its flagship permitted 100%-owned Cariboo Gold Project, located in central B.C., Canada. Its project pipeline is complemented by the Tintic Project in the historic East Tintic mining district in Utah, U.S.A., and the San Antonio Gold Project in Sonora, Mexico-brownfield properties with significant exploration potential, extensive historical mining data, access to existing infrastructure and skilled labour. The Company's strategy is to develop attractive, long-life, socially and environmentally responsible mining assets, while minimizing exposure to development risk and growing mineral resources.

For further information, visit our website at www.osiskodev.com or contact:

Sean RoosenPhilip Rabenok
Chairman and CEOVice President, Investor Relations
Email: sroosen@osiskodev.comEmail: prabenok@osiskodev.com
Tel: +1 (514) 940-0685Tel: +1 (437) 423-3644


Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
