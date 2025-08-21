

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumers remained equally pessimistic in August compared to July, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The consumer confidence index stood at -32 in August, the same as in the previous month.



Moreover, consumer confidence in May was below the average over the past twenty years of -10.



Among its components, the economic climate index held steady at -52 in August as the consumers' opinions about the economic situation in the coming twelve months improved, while their opinions about the economic situation in the past twelve months deteriorated.



Similarly, the indicator for willingness to buy held steady at -19 in August. Consumers found the timing for major purchases just as unfavorable in August as they had in July.



Separate official data showed that the jobless rate in the country remained stable for the third straight month at 3.8 percent in July. There were 388,000 unemployed people in July, up from 386,000 in the preceding month.



