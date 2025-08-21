

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The pound rose to 1.3472 against the U.S. dollar, from an early 9-day low of 1.3436.



Against the euro, the Swiss franc and the yen, the pound advanced to 0.8652, 1.0848 and 198.83 from early lows of 0.8666, 1.0821 and 198.13, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to resistance around 1.37 against the greenback, 1.10 against the franc and 201.00 against the yen.



