Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2025) - Kodiak Copper Corp. (TSXV: KDK) (OTCQB: KDKCF) (FSE: 5DD1) (the "Company" or "Kodiak") reports the first drill results from the 2025 drill program at its 100% owned MPD copper-gold porphyry project in southern British Columbia. The program focused on near-surface infill and confirmation drill holes at the West, Adit, and South Zones using a combination of diamond and reverse circulation drilling ("RC"). Results from 22 RC holes at the South Zone totalling 2,746 metres are presented herein.

Highlights:

Kodiak's 2025 drilling at the South Zone confirmed near-surface copper-gold mineralization over 950 metre strike length at this extensive zone (Figures 1 & 2).

The South Zone remains open in multiple directions and at depth, with all 2025 drill holes ending in mineralization and most drilling completed to date within 250 metres of the surface.

South Zone drill result highlights include (Figures 1 & 2): RC-AXE-25-010 intersected 0.39% Cu, 0.10 g/t Au and 1.63 g/t Ag (0.46% CuEq) over 111.3 metres from 1.5 metres to 112.8 metres, including a higher grade interval of 0.51% Cu, 0.13 g/t Au and 2.24 g/t Ag (0.62% CuEq) over 59.4 metres from 1.5 metres to 60.9 metres. RC-AXE-25-016 which intersected 0.27 % Cu, 0.05g/t Au and 2.54 g/t Ag (0.33% CuEq) over 96 metres from 4.6 metres to 100.6 metres. RC-AXE-25-006 which intersected 0.26 % Cu, 0.06g/t Au and 0.99 g/t Ag (0.30% CuEq) over 147.8 metres from 4.6 metres to 152.4 metres, including 0.37% Cu, 0.09 g/t Au and 1.34 g/t Ag (0.44% CuEq) over 51.8 metres from 61 metres to 112.8 metres.

Further drill results, including from the West and Adit Zones, are expected in Q3 . At both these zones substantial near-surface, high-grade mineralization was intersected in past drilling.

The 2025 drill results will be used to develop a Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the South, West and Adit Zones, expected in Q4 . Together with the MRE for the Gate, Ketchan, Man and Dillard Zones released in Q2 (news release June 25, 2025) this will complete the initial MRE for the MPD Project.

The 2025 drill program at MPD totalled 5,003 metres in 31 RC drill holes (3,598 metres) and 13 diamond drill holes (1,405 metres) and was successfully completed on time and on budget. Field work for the remainder of the season is focused on detailed geological mapping, prospecting and geological investigation around known zones and priority targets, including VRIFY Areas of Interest.

"We are very encouraged by the consistency of mineralized intercepts over a substantial strike length at the South Zone," said Claudia Tornquist, President and CEO of Kodiak. "These results not only confirm historic drilling but also significantly strengthen our confidence as we move toward adding the South Zone to our Mineral Resource estimate for the MPD Project. We are expecting more results in Q3 from the West and Adit Zones, which had some of the highest-grade near-surface intercepts on the project in previous drilling, and are looking forward to seeing how these zones will contribute to the full Mineral Resource."







Figure 1: MPD Project - location map and Mineral Resources/mineralized zones. South Zone results reported herein.

Figure 2: Plan map showing South Zone drilling to date. New 2025 holes at South reported herein are bold traces with assays. Bar graphs show downhole copper (green) and gold (red) values for the Kodiak drilling. Background is the colour-contoured copper-in soil data.

Figure 3: South Zone - Holes RC-AXE-24-001 to RC-AXE-25-022 long section (looking northeast)

Drilling at the South Zone confirmed historic drilling results and improved the geological confidence in areas of lower drill density. The South Zone consists of altered and mineralized volcanic rocks and altered, coarse-grained monzonite porphyry stocks. Mineralization is predominantly copper with lesser gold and minor molybdenum. The South Zone, in combination with the historical Adit and Mid Zones, correlates well with a 2.3 kilometer long copper-in-soil anomaly and related Induced Polarization chargeability responses and these zones are interpreted to form a single, large system. The Mid Zone is now considered to be an extension of the South Zone.

A track mounted Super Hornet reverse circulation drill rig supplied by Northspan Ltd based in Kelowna BC was used to drill at the South Zone. Representative samples of drill cuttings were collected at ten foot intervals and the material was homogenized and split in the field to produce representative samples of approximately 5 kg of material. Samples were then submitted to Actlabs in Kamloops for analysis.

Table 1: 2025 South Zone Weighted Assay Intervals (holes RC-AXE-25-001 to RC-AXE-25-022) See Figures 2 & 3.

Hole From (m) To (m) Interval** (m) Cu % Au g/t Ag g/t CuEq* RC-AXE-25-001 79.3 131.1 51.8 0.10 0.02 0.88 0.12 RC-AXE-25-002 6.1 143.3 137.2 0.17 0.05 0.76 0.21 includes 18.3 112.8 94.5 0.21 0.07 0.96 0.26 RC-AXE-25-003 1.5 146.3 144.8 0.12 0.04 0.52 0.15 RC-AXE-25-004 4.6 182.9 178.3 0.19 0.05 0.83 0.23 RC-AXE-25-005 3 128 125 0.18 0.06 0.71 0.23 RC-AXE-25-006 4.6 152.4 147.8 0.26 0.06 0.99 0.30 includes 61 112.8 51.8 0.37 0.09 1.34 0.44 RC-AXE-25-007 3.1 100.6 97.5 0.22 0.06 0.95 0.26 includes 21.4 100.6 79.2 0.25 0.07 1.08 0.31 RC-AXE-25-008 3 146.3 143.3 0.15 0.04 0.58 0.19 RC-AXE-25-009 1.5 249.9 248.4 0.17 0.04 0.86 0.20 RC-AXE-25-010 1.5 112.8 111.3 0.39 0.10 1.63 0.46 includes 1.5 60.9 59.4 0.51 0.13 2.24 0.62 RC-AXE-25-011 3.1 201.2 198.1 0.19 0.06 0.91 0.24 RC-AXE-25-012 3 152.4 149.4 0.21 0.06 1.12 0.26 RC-AXE-25-013 0 12.2 12.2 0.19 0.04 1.12 0.22 RC-AXE-25-014 0 41.2 41.2 0.15 0.03 1.11 0.18 RC-AXE-25-015 3.1 36.6 33.5 0.15 0.04 1.09 0.18 RC-AXE-25-016 4.6 100.6 96 0.27 0.05 2.54 0.33 RC-AXE-25-017 9.1 97.5 88.4 0.20 0.05 1.13 0.24 RC-AXE-25-018 0 149.4 149.4 0.18 0.05 1.35 0.22 RC-AXE-25-019 0 170.7 170.7 0.23 0.07 1.10 0.28 RC-AXE-25-020 3 59.4 56.4 0.21 0.05 1.35 0.25 RC-AXE-25-021 0 82.3 82.3 0.15 0.04 1.17 0.19 RC-AXE-25-022 9.1 103.6 94.5 0.15 0.05 1.39 .0.19

* Copper equivalent grades (%CuEq) are for comparative purposes only to express the combined abundance of copper, gold, and silver. Metallurgical recovery is assumed as 82% for copper, 60% for gold and 54% for silver as determined by Kodiak metallurgical testing as stated in the Mineral Resource Estimate (see News Release June 25, 2025). Metal prices used in calculations are: US$4.20/lb copper, US$2,600/oz gold, and US$30/oz silver, using the formula: CuEq = Cu(%) + Au(g/t) x 0.6606 + Ag(g/t) x 0.0069

**Intervals are downhole drilled core intervals. Drilling data to date is insufficient to determine true width of mineralization.

Table 2: 2025 RC Drill Collar Information: South Zone

Hole ID Easting (UTM Z10) Northing (UTM Z10) Elevation (m) Azimuth (degrees) Dip (degrees) EOH (m) Area Reported RC-AXE-25-001 678256 5502091 1340 90 -50 131.1 South 2025-08-21 RC-AXE-25-002 678349 5501894 1326 45 -50 143.3 South 2025-08-21 RC-AXE-25-003 678405 5501832 1327 0 -90 192.0 South 2025-08-21 RC-AXE-25-004 678405 5501832 1327 90 -50 182.9 South 2025-08-21 RC-AXE-25-005 678405 5501832 1327 45 -50 128.0 South 2025-08-21 RC-AXE-25-006 678385 5501758 1332 0 -90 152.4 South 2025-08-21 RC-AXE-25-007 678386 5501758 1332 90 -50 100.6 South 2025-08-21 RC-AXE-25-008 678512 5501650 1337 270 -50 146.3 South 2025-08-21 RC-AXE-25-009 678520 5501644 1334 60 -50 249.9 South 2025-08-21 RC-AXE-25-010 678565 5501571 1331 0 -90 112.8 South 2025-08-21 RC-AXE-25-011 678565 5501571 1331 75 -50 201.2 South 2025-08-21 RC-AXE-25-012 678497 5501642 1331 0 -90 152.4 South 2025-08-21 RC-AXE-25-013 678645 5501484 1315 330 -80 13.7 South* 2025-08-21 RC-AXE-25-014 678647 5501484 1315 330 -80 41.15 South* 2025-08-21 RC-AXE-25-015 678640 5501480 1315 130 -60 36.6 South* 2025-08-21 RC-AXE-25-016 678723 5501402 1294 180 -50 100.6 South 2025-08-21 RC-AXE-25-017 678730 5501400 1293 55 -55 99.1 South 2025-08-21 RC-AXE-25-018 678732 5501406 1299 330 -50 149.4 South 2025-08-21 RC-AXE-25-019 678631 5501509 1282 0 -90 170.7 South 2025-08-21 RC-AXE-25-020 678832 5501337 1220 270 -50 59.4 South* 2025-08-21 RC-AXE-25-021 678826 5501340 1219 240 -60 82.3 South 2025-08-21 RC-AXE-25-022 678570 5501413 1333 230 -70 103.6 South 2025-08-21

* Drill hole did not reach target depth, had no significant assays or did not warrant assaying at this time.

Sampling, Laboratory Analyses and QA/QC Procedures

The RC drill chips are sampled and assayed every 10 feet (3.04 metres). Laboratory samples are approximately 5kg and a 5kg archive sample is also retained as reference. All samples are delivered to accredited laboratory Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs) Kamloops, BC, for preparation and Fire Assay prior to being shipped to their Ancaster, Ontario Laboratory for Multi-element analysis. The samples are analyzed for gold by fire assay fusion with an AA finish. If samples return gold values over 10ppm, samples are reanalysed by fire assay with gravimetric finish. Samples then undergo four acid digestion and ICP-OES and ICP-MS analysis for 48 elements. Samples that return copper values above 10,000 ppm are further analysed using a "near-total" digestion, ICP-OES package. Actlabs meets all requirements of International Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2015 and ISO 9001:2015 for analytical procedures. In addition to Actlabs quality assurance-quality control (QA/QC) protocols, Kodiak implements an internal QA/QC program that includes the insertion of sample blanks, duplicates, and certified reference materials, at a rate of one per ten samples.

Dave Skelton, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved and verified the technical information used in this news release.

Change to the Board of Directors

Kodiak also announces the resignation of Kevin Tomlinson as a director of the Company effective August 25th, 2025 due to a requirement to reduce the number of boards he serves on. Mr. Tomlinson will remain an advisor of the Company.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Kodiak Copper Corp.

Claudia Tornquist

President & CEO

About Kodiak Copper

Kodiak is focused on its 100% owned copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA that have been historically drilled and present known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits. Kodiak Copper's most advanced asset is the 100% owned MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Terrane in south-central British Columbia, Canada, a mining district with producing mines and excellent infrastructure. MPD exhibits all the hallmarks of a major, multi-centered porphyry district with the potential to become a top-tier mine. To date, drilling has outlined seven substantial mineralized zones across the property, and Kodiak is delivering an Initial Resource estimate for MPD in 2025. The estimate for the first four mineralized zones has already highlighted the project's scale and potential. Drill results on the remaining three zones from Kodiak's 2025 exploration program will be incorporated into the full Initial Resource estimate, expected by year end. With known mineralized zones open to expansion and multiple untested targets, Kodiak continues to systematically explore the district-scale potential of MPD to build critical mass and make the next discovery.

Kodiak's founder and Chairman is Chris Taylor who is well-known for his gold discovery success with Great Bear Resources. Kodiak is also part of Discovery Group led by John Robins, one of the most successful mining entrepreneurs in Canada.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement (Safe Harbor Statement): This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Company's exploration plans. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with conditions in the equity financing markets, and assumptions and risks regarding receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward-looking statements in this press release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

