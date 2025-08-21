

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NASA is turning up the heat in solar science with the launch of the Surya Heliophysics Foundational Model, an artificial intelligence model trained on 9 years of observations from NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory.



Developed by NASA in partnership with IBM and others, Surya uses advances in AI to analyze vast amounts of solar data, helping scientists better understand solar eruptions and predict space weather that threatens satellites, power grids, and communication systems. The model can be used to provide early warnings to satellite operators and helps scientists predict how the Sun's ultraviolet output affects Earth's upper atmosphere.



Preliminary results show Surya is making strides in solar flare forecasting, a long-standing challenge in heliophysics. Surya, with its ability to generate visual predictions of solar flares two hours into the future, marks a major step towards the use of AI for operational space weather prediction. These initial results surpass existing benchmarks by 16 percent, NASA said.



By providing open access to the model on HuggingFace and the code on GitHub, NASA urged the science and applications community to test and explore this AI model for innovative solutions that leverage the unique value of continuous, stable, long-duration datasets from the Solar Dynamics Observatory.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News