TOKYO, Aug 21, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC) in the vocational training sector in Senegal with the Senegalese government, the Senegal-Japan Vocational Training Center (CFPT-SJ), the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Toyota Tsusho Corporation (Toyota Tsusho), Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Daikin), Toda Construction Co., Ltd. (Toda Construction), and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Yamaha).Based on this memorandum, each company will provide training programs to CFPT-SJ to support the development of industrial human resources in Senegal. NEC will contribute to the development of industrial human resources by promoting the understanding and reach of digital technologies related to improving crop productivity, improving farming practices, and contributing to universal health coverage, which are some of the major goals of the Republic of Senegal and align with the Government of Japan's Country Assistance Policy.Established in 1984 with grant aid from JICA, CFPT-SJ has become a core educational institution in the field of vocational training, not only in Senegal but also in the West African region. In recent years, demand has been steadily growing for more sophisticated and diverse industrial human resources in Senegal, and CFPT-SJ is committed to developing human resources that meet these needs.To date, Toyota Tsusho, Daikin, Toda Construction, Yamaha, and NEC have contributed to industrial development in Senegal and the West African region through their respective businesses. However, the cultivation and acquisition of highly skilled industrial human resources necessary for business promotion remains a challenge. In response to this, JICA, Japan-based companies, and the CFPT-SJ have concluded this MOC to strengthen and develop cooperation in the cultivation of industrial human resources in Senegal.Specifically, regarding the implementation of training programs by the Japan-based companies belonging to the CFPT-SJ, the following points were agreed upon: (1) the Senegalese government will cooperate with CFPT-SJ, (2) CFPT-SJ will cooperate with each participating organization, (3) JICA will coordinate between Japan and Senegal, and (4) Toyota Tsusho, Daikin, Toda Construction, Yamaha, and NEC will formulate and implement training programs in their respective areas of expertise.Through this MOC, NEC aims to contribute to greater understanding of digital technology and the development of industrial human resources in Senegal, while strengthening its collaboration with JICA to expand the development of solutions in the agriculture and health sectors in the African region.