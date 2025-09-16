TOKYO, Sept 16, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) has published the ESG Databook 2025, a report on its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives from April 2024 onwards.NEC ESG Databook 2025URL: https://www.nec.com/en/global/sustainability/report/index.htmlAs outlined in its Mid-term Management Plan 2025 (*), NEC aims to create social and environmental value through its business, focusing on growth areas. As part of its financial strategy, NEC is strengthening its non-financial foundations to support the sustainable growth of the company and society. The ESG Databook 2025 was composed with reference to the four components of sustainability information disclosure standards of the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) and the Sustainability Standards Board of Japan (SSBJ), consisting of: "Governance," "Strategy," "Risk Management (including NEC's unique approach to opportunity creation)," and "Metrics and Targets."As a result of these efforts, NEC continues to be included in major ESG indices, such as the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index and Asia Pacific Index, the FTSE4Good Index Series, and the MSCI ESG Leaders Indexes, which is one of the financial strategy targets set in the Mid-term Management Plan 2025.The main initiatives outlined in the ESG Databook 2025 are as follows:1. Initiatives to promote businesses that contribute to carbon neutrality and efforts to reduce capital costsIn response to growing interest in decarbonization among customers and society, NEC is introducing the "Client Zero" concept and specific initiatives. These initiatives involve first implementing the latest technologies in-house to accumulate expertise, and then broadly deploying this expertise to customers through NEC's value creation model, "BluStellar." NEC also provides more detailed information in this report on its participation in external environmental initiatives and its involvement with industry organizations.Additionally, for the fourth consecutive year, NEC has issued sustainability-linked bonds with KPIs based on the strength of its environmental initiatives, such as its selection as a CDP "A-List" (Climate Change) company for six consecutive years, to reduce its capital costs.2. Promoting human capital management that supports strategy and cultureNEC considers human capital management to be one of its most important management resources. To achieve its purpose and the Mid-term Management Plan 2025, NEC is promoting initiatives based on strategy and culture, as well as job-specific human resource management. By assigning the right person to the right job at the right time, NEC is able to respond to changes in the market environment and business needs, enabling the company to execute swift and resilient business strategies.In addition, NEC is promoting a cultural initiative based on the 3 pillars of "enhancing communication," "fostering proactive learning and career development," and "ensuring fair evaluations and offering competitive compensation," to secure and develop human resources with innovative ideas that drive its business.3. Strengthening security for NEC and society, and strengthening the acquisition and development of human resourcesNEC carries out business activities with significant meaning for society and therefore considers cybersecurity and information security to be critical issues in the social domain. Based on Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry's "Cybersecurity Management Guidelines Ver3.0," and the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)'s "Cybersecurity Framework (Version 2.0)," which was revised for the first time in ten years in February 2024, NEC is building a framework to strengthen its preventive defenses against evolving cyberattacks and to enhance resilience against such threats.Cybersecurity Management Report 2025 (published in September 2025)URL: https://www.nec.com/en/global/sustainability/security/index.htmlGuided by the NEC Way, NEC aims to create the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency and to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. Moreover, NEC contributes to all 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by actively engaging with various stakeholders and leveraging the power of information and communications technologies (ICT) to address social challenges. In response to demands from society, information disclosure related to sustainability is undergoing significant changes. To ensure that stakeholders understand NEC's approach to sustainability and its latest initiatives, the company plans to continue proactively disclosing information through the publication of the ESG Databook and through direct dialogue sessions.(*)Mid-term Management Plan 2025https://www.nec.com/en/global/ir/library/plan2025.htmlAbout NEC CorporationNEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. 