Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2025) - Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company"), a Canadian critical minerals company advancing the supply of materials essential for Canada's future, today announced the appointment of Mr. Lorin Crenshaw as Chief Financial Officer as part of senior management changes aimed at accelerating its value creation strategy.

Mr. Crenshaw brings 28 years of diversified financial experience, with expertise in capital markets, investor relations, and strategic leadership in the lithium and broader critical minerals industry. He most recently served as CFO of Compass Minerals International, Inc., a leading global provider of essential minerals, and previously as CFO of Orion S.A., a global supplier of specialty and high-performance carbon black. Earlier in his career, Mr. Crenshaw held senior financial roles at Albemarle Corporation, including as CFO of its global lithium business, treasurer and head of investor relations. Before his time at Albemarle, Crenshaw spent over 10 years as an equity and debt investor, respectively, at Citigroup Asset Management and Prudential Capital Group. Mr. Crenshaw earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Florida A&M University and a Master of Business Administration from Columbia University.

"Avalon is at an important strategic inflection point in its journey," said Scott Monteith, President and CEO. "Lorin's extensive financial and capital markets experience - including leadership roles in the critical minerals industry - makes him a key Ambassador in our efforts to build North America's energy and defence supply chains and create shareholder value."

"Avalon holds highly strategic rare earth and lithium assets that uniquely position it to support North America's supply chain independence by enabling reliable sources of critical minerals," said Mr. Crenshaw. "I am excited to partner with the leadership team to execute and unlock the full value of these assets for shareholders."

Lorin succeeds Avalon's long-time CFO, Jim Andersen, who will be retiring from the Company in September 2025. Mr. Andersen has held positions of increasing responsibility at Avalon since he originally started working for the company in 1996.

"On behalf of everyone at Avalon, I want to extend my thanks and appreciation to Jim for his commitment and dedication to the Company for almost 30 years. He has been a valued member of our leadership team, and vital link in helping the company transition to its new strategic direction," stated Mr. Monteith.

About Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is a Canadian critical minerals company advancing the supply of materials essential for Canada's future. The Company is focused on developing strategic assets that support secure, domestic supply chains and long-term economic growth. Avalon is focused on vertically integrating the Ontario lithium supply chain through its development of Lake Superior Lithium Inc., its lithium hydroxide processing facility, located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. This facility will serve as a vital link between northern Ontario's lithium resources and the growing EV battery manufacturing base in southern Ontario and North America. Through a joint venture with SCR-Sibelco NV, Avalon is advancing the Separation Rapids Lithium Project near Kenora, Ontario, as well as continuing exploration at its Snowbank lithium and Lilypad lithium-cesium deposits. The Company is also advancing the Nechalacho Rare Earths and Zirconium Project in the Northwest Territories. This deposit contains all light and heavy rare earth elements, as well as yttrium, zirconium, tantalum, and niobium - critical minerals used in advanced technologies across the communications, defense, clean tech, and energy sectors.

