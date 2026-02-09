Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2026) - Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") today announced that it has engaged SCP Resource Finance ("SCP") as strategic capital advisor to support the development of a long-term capital and partnership strategy in connection with Avalon's lithium and rare earth element projects. Any future capital formation related to a strategic partnership is expected to occur primarily at the project level.

SCP will work with Avalon to identify and engage strategic investors, industrial partners, and other sources of aligned capital to advance the Company's critical-minerals assets, including its Nechalacho rare earth project in the Northwest Territories and its proposed lithium-hydroxide processing facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Avalon is pursuing a disciplined approach to building a vertically integrated, North American critical-minerals platform focused on supplying materials essential to energy transition, advanced manufacturing, and defense applications. The engagement of SCP reflects the Company's intent to proactively position its assets for strategic investment and partnership as its projects mature and market conditions evolve.

"As Avalon's projects move into later stages of development, the complexity and scale of strategic engagement increase materially," said Scott Monteith, President and CEO of Avalon. "Engaging SCP reflects our decision to formalize this workstream to ensure we are engaging the right counterparties, in the right sequence, and on terms that support long-term value creation for all stakeholders."

Avalon will continue to evaluate capital-formation alternatives consistent with its development timeline, balance-sheet objectives, and long-term shareholder value creation.

About SCP Resource Finance

Established in May 2023, SCP is a leading broker dealer specialized in the global mining sector that provides research, distribution, financing and advisory to small and mid-cap resource companies. The team at SCP has worked together since 2017, previously under the Sprott Capital Partners banner, and has raised more than $9.1 billion of capital and advised on $6.7 billion in M&A transactions / strategic investments. Headquartered in Canada and with an office in London, SCP has one of the broadest mining investment teams globally.

About Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is a Canadian critical minerals company advancing the supply of materials essential for Canada's future. The Company is focused on developing strategic assets that support secure, domestic supply chains and long-term economic growth. Avalon is advancing the Nechalacho Rare Earth Elements and Zirconium Project in the Northwest Territories, which contains all light and heavy rare earth elements, as well as yttrium, zirconium, tantalum, and niobium-critical minerals used in advanced technologies across the communications, defense, clean tech, and energy sectors. The Company is also focused on vertically integrating the Ontario lithium supply chain through the development of Lake Superior Lithium Inc., Ontario's first midstream lithium hydroxide processing facility, located in Thunder Bay. This facility will serve as a vital link between northern Ontario's lithium resources and the growing EV battery manufacturing base in southern Ontario and North America. Through a joint venture with SCR Sibelco NV, Avalon is advancing the Separation Rapids Lithium Project near Kenora, Ontario, as well as continuing exploration at its Snowbank lithium and Lilypad lithium-cesium deposits.

