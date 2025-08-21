HIROSHIMA, Japan, Aug 21, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) and Mazda Motor Corporation (Mazda) have started field tests of Toyota's Sweep Energy Storage System* at Mazda's Hiroshima Plant in Hiroshima Prefecture, Japan.For the tests, the power system at Mazda's headquarters campus-the only power generation system operated by an automaker in Japan-and Toyota's system that utilizes batteries from electrified vehicles will be connected through their respective energy management systems. This will enable the verification of stable, high-quality, and efficient charging and discharging. In the future, the storage system will be used to regulate power supply and demand from renewable energy, which fluctuates depending on weather and time of day, contributing to carbon neutrality.The tests are aimed to contribute to building a battery ecosystem, which is part of the seven mobility industry issues that the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association is addressing across the industry. In support of stable procurement of critical resources and building a resilient supply chain, the battery ecosystem is aimed to sustainably reuse batteries in Japan, including electrified vehicle batteries.Going forward, both companies will continue to take on challenges across the industry, focusing on a multi pathway approach to achieve carbon neutrality and strengthen industry competitiveness.*The system rapidly switches each battery's power flow on and off, even when new batteries are connected to degraded or different capacity batteries.Aim for Sweep Energy Storage System Field Tests"Achieving zero, and adding new value beyond it"As part of efforts to pass our beautiful "Home Planet" to the next generation, Toyota has identified and is helping to solve issues faced by individuals and overall society, which Toyota calls "Achieving Zero," hoping to help reduce the negative impacts caused by these issues to people and the environment to zero. Additionally, Toyota is also looking "Beyond Zero" to create and provide greater value by continuing to diligently seek ways to improve lives and society for the future.About Beyond Zero https://global.toyota/en/mobility/beyond-zero/Toyota Motor Corporation works to develop and manufacture innovative, safe and high-quality products and services that create happiness by providing mobility for all. We believe that true achievement comes from supporting our customers, partners, employees, and the communities in which we operate. Since our founding over 80 years ago in 1937, we have applied our Guiding Principles in pursuit of a safer, greener and more inclusive society. Today, as we transform into a mobility company developing connected, automated, shared and electrified technologies, we also remain true to our Guiding Principles and many of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals to help realize an ever-better world, where everyone is free to move.SDGs Initiativeshttps://global.toyota/en/sustainability/sdgs/Source: Toyota Motor CorporationmazdaCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.