

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The threat posed by the terrorist group Islamic State remains dynamic and diverse, with Africa currently experiencing the highest level of activity worldwide, the head of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism told the Security Council Wednesday.



While multiple Da'esh leaders have perished in the past few years, 'the group has managed to retain its operational capacity', Vladimir Voronkov said, referring to the term by which ISIL is known more widely in the Middle East.



Da'esh makes use of regional and domestic affiliates and continues to receive substantial global donations, operating through regional hubs and cross-border financial networks.



The threat the extremist group poses is notably exacerbated in Africa's Sahel region, where ISIL affiliates such as Islamic State West Africa Province have emerged as prolific producers of terrorist propaganda, which continues to attract foreign recruits.



Despite significant national and international efforts to counter Da'esh - which rose to prominence in 2014 after taking over large swathes of Iraq and Syria - the continuing threat posed, underscores the urgency of sustained global cooperation.



The top UN official warned that in Afghanistan, ISIL-Khorasan continues to represent one of the most serious threats to Central Asia and beyond, with the group continuing to target civilians, while exploiting discontent with the de facto authorities in the country.



Meanwhile, Da'esh remains active in Iraq and Iraq - despite the military defeats in Mosul and Raqqa in 2017 - attempting to restore its operational capacity in the Badia region and renewing efforts to destabilize local authorities.



In Syria, where the situation remains fragile since the takeover led by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, ISIL continues to exploit security gaps, conduct covert operations and incite sectarian tensions in the country.



