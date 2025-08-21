

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States Coast Guard has launched 'Operation Pacific Viper' with a surge in forces to the Eastern Pacific to stop the cartels and criminal organizations smuggling drugs and human beings to American shores.



Since launching Pacific Viper, the Coast Guard has hunted down, interdicted, and boarded several illegal vessels, seizing thousands of pounds of drugs and detaining several smugglers, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said.



'80% of illicit drug seizures occur at sea. The U.S. Coast Guard is surging maritime interdiction in the Eastern Pacific to stop the cartels and criminal organizations- cutting off drugs and human smuggling before it reaches American shores,' said Secretary Kristi Noem. 'As part of Operation Pacific Viper, USCGC Stone interdicted 2 vessels - seizing 3,497 kilograms of cocaine and detaining 6 Ecuadorian smugglers. MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN!'



The Coast Guard has also interdicted multiple other drug smuggling boats across the Eastern Pacific. More than 13,000 pounds of cocaine have been seized and 11 suspected drug smugglers were arrested so far.



On August 8, USCG Cutter Hamilton interdicted a drug smuggling vessel south of Mexico, seizing three detainees along with over 4,000 pounds of cocaine.



On August 11, a Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment onboard the U.S. Navy guided missile destroyer USS Sampson interdicted a drug smuggling boat south of Mexico. The suspected traffickers tried to dump their cargo and flee. The LEDET fired upon the vessel's engine from a helicopter, disabling it. Two suspected smugglers were detained along with over 1,300 pounds of cocaine.



On August 16, the USCG Cutter Stone interdicted a smuggling vessel south of the Galapagos Islands. Service members disabled the vessel by shooting its engine out from a helicopter. The Coast Guard detained three suspected drug smugglers and seized over 3,500 pounds of cocaine.



