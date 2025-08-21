

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Department of Homeland Security has announced that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested 4,500 illegal aliens in Georgia between January 20 and July 31.



These numbers reflect a 367 percent increase of illegal alien arrests compared to the 963 arrests during the same period in 2021 under the Biden administration, ICE said in a press release.



'Biden's open border polices allowed Laken Riley's killer to be in the country and gave him the opportunity brutally murder the young Georgia nursing student. President Trump promised to put Americans first and remove violent criminals from our country and that's exactly what we are doing,' said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. 'Thanks to his and Secretary Noem's leadership, ICE is once again empowered to remove the worst of the worst-including murderers, pedophiles, gang members, drug traffickers, and terrorists. In Georgia alone, arrests of illegal aliens have increased by 367%.'



