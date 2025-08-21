Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2025) - Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) (the "Company" or "Kuya Silver") announces the second and final tranche closing of its non-brokered private placement previously announced July 24, 2025 and amended August 13, 2025 (the "Offering"). The Company issued 2,280,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of CAD$0.50 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of CAD$1,140,000 (the "Second Tranche"). Together with the first tranche, the Company issued 18,140,000 Units for aggregate gross proceeds under the Offering of CAD$9,070,000. The Offering was completed pursuant to the amendments to National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions set forth in Part 5A thereof (the "LIFE Exemption") to purchasers resident in Canada, except Québec, and such other jurisdictions outside of Canada in compliance with applicable securities laws of those jurisdictions. The Company filed a Form 45-106F19 offering document dated July 24, 2025 as amended on August 13, 2025 (the "Offering Document") related to the Offering that can be accessed under Kuya Silver's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website https://www.kuyasilver.com. Prospective investors were asked to read the Offering Document before making an investment decision.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant issued in the Second Tranche entitles the holder thereof to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of CAD$0.65 per Common Share until August 20, 2028. The Units issued in the Offering will not be subject to any statutory hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws, subject to limitations prescribed by the LIFE Exemption.

In connection with the Second Tranche, the Company compensated finders eligible and qualified under Canadian securities laws a cash commission totaling $45,600, being up to 4.0% on total proceeds received from subscribers introduced to the Company by eligible finders and issued 91,200 non-transferable Common Share purchase warrants (each, a "Finder's Warrant") equal to up to 4.0% of the total Units issued to subscribers introduced to the Company by eligible finders. Each Finder's Warrant issued in connection with the Second Tranche entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of CAD$0.50 per Common Share until August 20, 2028. Securities issued to eligible finders are subject to a statutory hold period expiring December 21, 2025 in accordance with the policies of the Exchange and applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for exploration and development expenses for the Company's Bethania project and general working capital purposes, as more specifically detailed in the Offering Document.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Investor Relations

The Company also announces the continuation of its agreement with Focus Communications Investor Relations ("Focus"). Focus provides Kuya Silver with strategic support in capital markets advisory, corporate communications, and investor engagement. Under the terms of the engagement, Focus is paid CAD$6,000 per month. The engagement automatically renews for additional 12 months unless either party provides 30 days' written notice of termination. To the Company's knowledge, Focus does not currently hold a security position in Kuya.

About Kuya Silver Corporation

Kuya Silver is a Canadian-based, growth-oriented mining company with a focus on silver. Kuya Silver operates the Bethania silver mine in Peru, while developing district-scale silver projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions including Peru and Canada.

Reader Advisory

This press release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the size and terms of the Offering, closing of the Offering in one or more tranches, the anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering, and the ability of the Company to obtain requisite approvals for the Offering. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks, uncertainties and factors are described in the periodic filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including the Company's quarterly and annual Management's Discussion & Analysis, which may be viewed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results to not be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements other than as may be required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/263297

SOURCE: Kuya Silver Corporation