Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

Revenue: $327.6 million for Q2 2025 $631.7 million for H1 2025



Net Income: $ 69.9 million for Q2 2025 $111.7 million for H1 2025



Earnings per common unit: $ 2.34 for Q2 2025 $ 3.72 for H1 2025



Net cash from operating activities: $121.6 million for Q2 2025 $278.2 million for H1 2025



EBITDA: $178.2 million for Q2 2025 $325.8 million for H1 2025



Returning capital to unitholders: 716,575 common units repurchased in 2025 (through August 13) for $27.8 million $0.05 per unit cash distribution for Q2 2025; $0.20 per unit annualized



Sales and purchases in Q2 - Q3 2025 QTD: $133.0 million acquisition of two scrubber-fitted newbuilding aframax/LR2 tankers $ 95.5 million gross sale proceeds from sale of three vessels; average age of 16.5 years One newbuilding aframax/LR2 tanker delivered



$3.1 billion contracted revenue as of August 2025

PIRAEUS, Greece, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Partners L.P. ("Navios Partners") (NYSE: NMM), an international owner and operator of dry cargo and tanker vessels, today reported its financial results for the second quarter and six month period ended June 30, 2025.

Angeliki Frangou, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of Navios Partners stated, "I am pleased with the results for the second quarter of 2025, in which we reported revenue of $327.6 million, EBITDA of $178.2 million and net income of $69.9 million. Earnings per common unit were $2.34 for the quarter."

Angeliki Frangou continued, "Global economies have been surprisingly robust given the uncertain macro-environment. In addition, we are witnessing the creation and reshaping of trade patterns with longer distances due to the war between Ukraine and Russia, continued attacks in the Red Sea, and new and evolving world tariff regime. As a result, the shipping market generally is healthy."

Common unit repurchases

As of August 13, 2025, pursuant to its previously announced common unit repurchase program, Navios Partners has repurchased 716,575 common units in 2025 and 1,206,530 common units since the commencement of the program, for aggregate cash consideration of approximately $27.8 million and $52.8 million, respectively. As of August 13, 2025, there were 28,977,858 common units outstanding.

Cash distribution

The Board of Directors of Navios Partners declared a cash distribution for the second quarter of 2025 of $0.05 per unit. The cash distribution was paid on August 14, 2025 to unitholders of record as of August 11, 2025. The declaration and payment of any further dividends remain subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend on, among other things, Navios Partners' cash requirements as measured by market opportunities and restrictions under its credit agreements and other debt obligations and such other factors as the Board of Directors may deem advisable.

Fleet update Q2 - Q3 2025 QTD

Acquisition of vessels Acquisition of two scrubber-fitted newbuilding aframax/LR2 tankers for $133.0 million



In June 2025, Navios Partners agreed to acquire two scrubber-fitted newbuilding aframax/LR2 tankers of 115,000 dwt, from unrelated third parties, for an aggregate purchase price of $133.0 million. The vessels are expected to be delivered into Navios Partners' fleet during the first half of 2027.

Sale of vessels $ 95.5 million gross sale proceeds from sale of three vessels with average age of 16.5 years



During the second quarter of 2025, Navios Partners agreed to sell a 2009-built 4,250 TEU containership and a 2008-built 4,730 TEU containership, to unrelated third parties, for an aggregate gross sale price of $65.5 million. The sales are expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026, respectively.

In July 2025, Navios Partners agreed to sell a 2009-built transhipper vessel of 57,573 dwt to Navios South American Logistics Inc. for a gross sale price of $30.0 million. The sale was completed in July 2025. The transaction was negotiated and approved by the Conflicts Committee of Navios Partners.

One newbuilding vessel delivered

In June 2025, Navios Partners took delivery of a 2025-built aframax/LR2 tanker, which has been chartered-out at a rate of $27,446 net per day for a period of five years.

Termination of Contracts

On July 3, 2025, the U.S. Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control added, amongst others, VS Tankers FZE ("VS Tankers") to the Specially Designated Nationals list after being determined by the State Department to meet the criteria for the imposition of sanctions under Executive Order 13902. Navios Partners had two VLCCs built in 2020 and 2021, which were bareboat chartered to VS Tankers. On July 4, 2025, Navios Partners terminated the contracts for these vessels, which were bareboat chartered-out through October 2030 and February 2031, respectively, each at a rate of $27,456 net per day. Both vessels are now employed in a healthy spot market.

Financing update

In June 2025, Navios Partners entered into a new reducing revolving credit facility with a commercial bank for a total amount up to $100.0 million in order to refinance the existing indebtedness of 13 of its vessels. The facility matures five years after the drawdown date and bears interest at Term Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("Term SOFR") plus 170 bps per annum. As of June 30, 2025, the amount of $40.0 million was drawn and the amount of $60.0 million remained undrawn and available.

In June 2025, Navios Partners entered into a new credit facility with a commercial bank for a total amount up to $62.5 million in order to refinance the existing indebtedness of six of its vessels. In June 2025, the full amount was drawn. The facility matures five years after the drawdown date and bears interest at Term SOFR plus 175 bps per annum.

In June 2025, Navios Partners entered into a new credit facility with a commercial bank for a total amount up to $227.1 million in order to refinance the existing indebtedness of six of its vessels (tranche A) and finance part of the acquisition cost of one 7,900 TEU newbuilding containership and two newbuilding aframax/LR2 tankers, currently under construction (tranches B, C and D). In June 2025, the amount of $62.5 million in relation to tranche A was drawn and tranches B, C and D remained undrawn. The credit facility: (i) matures five years after the drawdown date and bears interest at Compounded Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("Compounded SOFR") plus 175 bps per annum for the drawn amount of tranche A; and (ii) matures seven years after each drawdown date and bears interest at Compounded SOFR plus 150 bps per annum for the drawn amounts of tranches B, C and D.

Operating Highlights

Navios Partners owns and operates a fleet comprised of 68 dry bulk vessels, 47 containerships and 58 tankers, including 18 newbuilding tankers (12 aframax/LR2 and six MR2 product tanker chartered-in vessels under bareboat contracts) that are expected to be delivered through the first half of 2028 and four 7,900 TEU newbuilding containerships that are expected to be delivered through the first half of 2027. The fleet excludes two containerships agreed to be sold.

As of August 13, 2025, Navios Partners had entered into short, medium and long-term time charter-out, bareboat-out and freight agreements for its vessels with a remaining average term of 1.9 years. Navios Partners has currently fixed 75.2% and 43.2% of its available days for the last six months of 2025 and for all of 2026, respectively. Navios Partners expects contracted revenue of $519.2 million and $706.4 million for the last six months of 2025 and for all of 2026, respectively. The average expected daily charter-out rate for the fleet is $24,989 and $28,523 for the last six months of 2025 and for all of 2026, respectively. Navios Partners has $3.1 billion contracted revenue through 2037.

EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS

For the following results and the selected financial data presented herein, Navios Partners has compiled condensed consolidated statements of operations for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024. The quarterly information was derived from the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the respective periods. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic and diluted and Adjusted Net Income are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be used in isolation or substitution for Navios Partners' results calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP").

Three Month

Period Ended

June 30, 2025

Three Month

Period Ended

June 30, 2024(5)

Six Month

Period Ended

June 30, 2025

Six Month

Period Ended

June 30, 2024(5)

(in $'000 except per unit data) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue $ 327,558 $ 342,155 $ 631,670 $ 660,710 Net Income $ 69,947 $ 101,469 $ 111,674 $ 174,830 Adjusted Net Income $ 64,346 (1) $ 94,213 (2) $ 112,003 (3) $ 165,697 (4) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 121,628 $ 131,479 $ 278,180 $ 225,915 EBITDA $ 178,236 $ 197,008 $ 325,844 $ 363,163 Adjusted EBITDA $ 172,635 (1) $ 189,752 (2) $ 326,173 (3) $ 354,030 (4) Earnings per Common Unit basic $ 2.34 $ 3.30 $ 3.72 $ 5.68 Earnings per Common Unit diluted $ 2.34 $ 3.30 $ 3.72 $ 5.68 Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic $ 2.15 (1) $ 3.06 (2) $ 3.73 (3) $ 5.38 (4) Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit diluted $ 2.15 (1) $ 3.06 (2) $ 3.73 (3) $ 5.38 (4)

(1) Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic and diluted for the three month period ended June 30, 2025 have been adjusted to exclude a $5.6 million net gain related to the sale of our vessels.



(2) Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic and diluted for the three month period ended June 30, 2024 have been adjusted to exclude a $7.3 million net gain related to: (a) the gain on the sale of our vessels; and (b) the impairment loss of our vessels.



(3) Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic and diluted for the six month period ended June 30, 2025 have been adjusted to exclude a $0.3 million net loss related to the sale of our vessels.



(4) Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic and diluted for the six month period ended June 30, 2024 have been adjusted to exclude a $9.1 million net gain related to: (a) the gain on the sale of our vessels; and (b) the impairment loss of our vessels.



(5) Where necessary, comparative figures have been reclassified to conform to changes in presentation in the current periods. Navios Partners has changed its classification of "Direct vessel expenses" to reallocate these amounts between "Vessel operating expenses (including management fees)" and "Depreciation and amortization" in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. Management has assessed the impact of this change as immaterial to the financial statements. For the three month period ended June 30, 2024, this resulted in the reclassification of $3.0 million and $15.9 million of vessel operating expenses and amortization of deferred drydock and special survey costs, respectively, under the captions "Vessel operating expenses (including management fees)" and "Depreciation and amortization" in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. The aggregate amount of $18.9 million was previously presented under the caption "Direct vessel expenses" in the condensed consolidated statements of operations for the three month period ended June 30, 2024. For the six month period ended June 30, 2024, this resulted in the reclassification of $6.2 million and $30.3 million of vessel operating expenses and amortization of deferred drydock and special survey costs, respectively, under the captions "Vessel operating expenses (including management fees)" and "Depreciation and amortization" in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. The aggregate amount of $36.5 million was previously presented under the caption "Direct vessel expenses" in the condensed consolidated statements of operations for the six month period ended June 30, 2024.

Three month periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024

Time charter and voyage revenues for the three month period ended June 30, 2025 decreased by $14.6 million, or 4.3%, to $327.6 million, as compared to $342.2 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease in revenue was mainly attributable to the decrease in: the Time Charter Equivalent ("TCE") rate, the available days of our fleet and the revenue from freight voyages. For the three month periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, time charter and voyage revenues were positively affected by $6.5 million and $2.4 million, respectively, relating to the straight line effect of the charters with de-escalating rates. The TCE rate decreased by 1.5% to $23,040 per day, as compared to $23,384 per day for the same period in 2024. The available days of the fleet slightly decreased by 0.8% to 13,388 days for the three month period ended June 30, 2025, as compared to 13,498 days for the same period in 2024.

EBITDA of Navios Partners for the three month periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 was affected by the item described in the table above. Excluding this item, Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $17.2 million to $172.6 million for the three month period ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $189.8 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to a: (i) $14.6 million decrease in time charter and voyage revenues; (ii) $9.1 million increase in vessel operating expenses due to a 5.6% increase in the opex days and a 4.5% increase in the opex daily rate to $7,108 also as a result of the change in the composition of our fleet; and (iii) $2.8 million increase in general and administrative expenses in accordance with our administrative services agreement. The above decrease was partially mitigated by: (i) an $8.8 million decrease in time charter and voyage expenses, mainly due to the decrease in bunker expenses arising from the decreased days of freight voyages in the second quarter of 2025; and (ii) a $0.5 million decrease in other expense, net.

Net Income for the three month periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 was affected by the item described in the table above. Excluding this item, Adjusted Net Income decreased by $29.9 million to $64.3 million for the three month period ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $94.2 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease in Adjusted Net Income was primarily due to: (i) a $17.2 million decrease in Adjusted EBITDA; (ii) an $8.6 million increase in depreciation and amortization; (iii) a $3.4 million increase in interest expense and finance cost, net; (iv) a $0.5 million decrease in interest income; and (v) a $0.2 million decrease in amortization of unfavorable lease terms.

Six month periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024

Time charter and voyage revenues for the six month period ended June 30, 2025 decreased by $29.0 million, or 4.4%, to $631.7 million, as compared to $660.7 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease in revenue was mainly attributable to the decrease in: the TCE rate, the available days of our fleet and the revenue from freight voyages. For the six month periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, time charter and voyage revenues were positively affected by $3.9 million and $2.5 million, respectively, relating to the straight line effect of the charters with de-escalating rates. The TCE rate decreased by 1.3% to $22,154 per day, as compared to $22,448 per day for the same period in 2024. The available days of the fleet slightly decreased by 0.7% to 26,844 days for the six month period ended June 30, 2025, as compared to 27,038 days for the same period in 2024.

EBITDA of Navios Partners for the six month periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 was affected by the item described in the table above. Excluding this item, Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $27.8 million to $326.2 million for the six month period ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $354.0 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to a: (i) $29.0 million decrease in time charter and voyage revenues; (ii) $15.8 million increase in vessel operating expenses due to a 5.2% increase in the opex days and a 3.6% increase in the opex daily rate to $7,045 also as a result of the change in the composition of our fleet; and (iii) $4.1 million increase in general and administrative expenses in accordance with our administrative services agreement. The above decrease was partially mitigated by a: (i) $20.8 million decrease in time charter and voyage expenses, mainly due to the decrease in bunker expenses arising from the decreased days of freight voyages in the first six months of 2025; and (ii) $0.3 million decrease in other expense, net.

Net Income for the six month periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 was affected by the item described in the table above. Excluding this item, Adjusted Net Income decreased by $53.7 million to $112.0 million for the six month period ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $165.7 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease in Adjusted Net Income was primarily due to a: (i) $27.8 million decrease in Adjusted EBITDA; (ii) $17.3 million increase in depreciation and amortization; (iii) $7.5 million increase in interest expense and finance cost, net; (iv) $0.6 million decrease in amortization of unfavorable lease terms; and (v) $0.5 million decrease in interest income.

Fleet Employment Profile

The following table reflects certain key indicators of Navios Partners' core fleet performance for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024.

Three Month

Period Ended

June 30, 2025

Three Month

Period Ended

June 30, 2024

Six Month

Period Ended

June 30, 2025

Six Month

Period Ended

June 30, 2024

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Available Days(1) 13,388 13,498 26,844 27,038 Operating Days(2) 13,296 13,306 26,645 26,751 Fleet Utilization(3) 99.3 % 98.6 % 99.3 % 98.9 % Opex Days(4) 13,703 12,981 27,289 25,942 TCE rate Combined (per day)(5) $ 23,040 $ 23,384 $ 22,154 $ 22,448 TCE rate Dry Bulk (per day)(5) $ 15,470 $ 17,959 $ 14,070 $ 16,090 TCE rate Containerships (per day)(5) $ 31,316 $ 30,239 $ 30,906 $ 30,037 TCE rate Tankers (per day)(5) $ 26,537 $ 27,816 $ 26,316 $ 27,952 Opex rate Combined (per day)(6) $ 7,108 $ 6,801 $ 7,045 $ 6,800 Vessels operating at period end 154 151 154 151

(1) Available days for the fleet represent total calendar days the vessels were in Navios Partners' possession for the relevant period after subtracting off-hire days associated with scheduled repairs, drydockings or special surveys and ballast days. The shipping industry uses available days to measure the number of days in a relevant period during which a vessel is capable of generating revenues.



(2) Operating days are the number of available days in the relevant period less the aggregate number of days that the vessels were off-hire due to any reason, including unforeseen circumstances. The shipping industry uses operating days to measure the aggregate number of days in a relevant period during which vessels actually generate revenues.



(3) Fleet utilization is the percentage of time that Navios Partners' vessels were available for generating revenue, and is determined by dividing the number of operating days during a relevant period by the number of available days during that period. The shipping industry uses fleet utilization to measure efficiency in finding employment for vessels and minimizing the amount of days that its vessels were off-hire for reasons other than scheduled repairs, drydockings or special surveys.



(4) Opex days for the fleet represent total calendar days the vessels were in Navios Partners' possession for the relevant period after subtracting total calendar days of Navios Partners' charter-in vessels and bareboat-out vessels.



(5) TCE rate: TCE rate per day is defined as voyage, time charter revenues and charter-out revenues under bareboat contracts (grossed up by the applicable vessel operating expenses for the respective periods) less voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of available days during the period. The TCE rate per day is a customary shipping industry performance measure used primarily to present the actual daily earnings generated by vessels on various types of charter contracts for the number of available days of the fleet.



(6) Opex rate: Opex rate per day is defined as vessel operating expenses (including management fees) divided by the number of opex days during the period.

NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS L.P.

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars) June 30,

2025

(unaudited) December 31,

2024

(unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash and time deposits over three months (1) $ 389,009 $ 312,078 Other current assets 111,776 130,913 Total current assets 500,785 442,991 Vessels, net 4,552,275 4,241,292 Other non-current assets 831,493 988,957 Total non-current assets 5,383,768 5,230,249 Total assets $ 5,884,553 $ 5,673,240 LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' CAPITAL Other current liabilities $ 189,346 $ 143,444 Current portion of borrowings, net 269,696 266,222 Total current liabilities 459,042 409,666 Non-current portion of borrowings, net 1,957,295 1,862,715 Other non-current liabilities 278,232 294,231 Total non-current liabilities 2,235,527 2,156,946 Total liabilities $ 2,694,569 $ 2,566,612 Total partners' capital 3,189,984 3,106,628 Total liabilities and partners' capital $ 5,884,553 $ 5,673,240

(1) Includes time deposits with duration over three months of $11.4 million and $12.3 million as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.



NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS L.P.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars except per unit data) Three Month

Period Ended

June 30, 2025 Three Month

Period Ended

June 30, 2024(1) Six Month

Period Ended

June 30, 2025 Six Month

Period Ended

June 30, 2024(1) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Time charter and voyage revenues $ 327,558 $ 342,155 $ 631,670 $ 660,710 Time charter and voyage expenses (31,215 ) (40,044 ) (61,232 ) (81,955 ) Vessel operating expenses (including management fees) (97,404 ) (88,282 ) (192,246 ) (176,410 ) General and administrative expenses (23,422 ) (20,584 ) (45,394 ) (41,328 ) Depreciation and amortization (80,785 ) (72,219 ) (159,430 ) (142,136 ) Amortization of unfavorable lease terms 2,912 3,171 5,792 6,307 Gain/ (loss) on sale of vessels, net 5,601 7,256 (329 ) 9,133 Interest expense and finance cost, net (33,485 ) (30,087 ) (66,995 ) (59,496 ) Interest income 3,069 3,596 6,463 6,992 Other expense, net (2,882 ) (3,493 ) (6,625 ) (6,987 ) Net income $ 69,947 $ 101,469 $ 111,674 $ 174,830

(1) See footnote 5 under "Earnings Highlights".



Earnings per unit:

Three Month

Period Ended

June 30, 2025

Three Month

Period Ended

June 30, 2024

Six Month

Period Ended

June 30, 2025

Six Month

Period Ended

June 30, 2024

(unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Earnings per unit: Earnings per common unit, basic $ 2.34 $ 3.30 $ 3.72 $ 5.68 Earnings per common unit, diluted $ 2.34 $ 3.30 $ 3.72 $ 5.68

NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS L.P.

Other Financial Information

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars) Six Month

Period Ended

June 30, 2025

Six Month

Period Ended

June 30, 2024

(unaudited) (unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 278,180 $ 225,915 Net cash used in investing activities $ (268,650 ) $ (293,957 ) Net cash provided by financing activities $ 68,304 $ 98,711 Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 77,834 $ 30,669

Owned Dry Bulk Vessels Type Built Capacity

(DWT) Navios Christine B Ultra-Handymax 2009 58,058 Navios Celestial Ultra-Handymax 2009 58,063 Navios Venus Ultra-Handymax 2015 61,339 Navios La Paix Ultra-Handymax 2014 61,485 N Amalthia Panamax 2006 75,356 Navios Hope Panamax 2005 75,397 Navios Sun Panamax 2005 76,619 Navios Helios Panamax 2005 77,075 Navios Victory Panamax 2014 77,095 Rainbow N Panamax 2011 79,602 Unity N Panamax 2011 79,642 Odysseus N Panamax 2011 79,642 Navios Amber Kamsarmax 2015 80,909 Navios Avior Kamsarmax 2012 81,355 Navios Centaurus Kamsarmax 2012 81,472 Navios Citrine Kamsarmax 2017 81,626 Navios Dolphin Kamsarmax 2017 81,630 Navios Horizon I Kamsarmax 2019 81,692 Navios Galaxy II Kamsarmax 2020 81,789 Navios Uranus Kamsarmax 2019 81,821 Navios Felicity I Kamsarmax 2020 81,962 Navios Primavera Kamsarmax 2022 82,003 Navios Meridian Kamsarmax 2023 82,010 Navios Herakles I Kamsarmax 2019 82,036 Navios Magellan II Kamsarmax 2020 82,037 Navios Sky Kamsarmax 2015 82,056 Navios Alegria Kamsarmax 2016 84,852 Navios Sphera Kamsarmax 2016 84,872 Navios Coral Kamsarmax 2016 84,904 Copernicus N Post-Panamax 2010 93,062 Navios Stellar Capesize 2009 168,818 Navios Aurora II Capesize 2009 169,031 Navios Antares Capesize 2010 169,059 Navios Symphony Capesize 2010 177,960 Navios Ace Capesize 2011 178,929 Navios Aster Capesize 2010 178,978 Navios Melodia Capesize 2010 178,982 Navios Buena Ventura Capesize 2010 179,109 Navios Luz Capesize 2010 179,144 Navios Altamira Capesize 2011 179,165 Navios Azimuth Capesize 2011 179,169 Navios Bonheur Capesize 2010 179,204 Navios Etoile Capesize 2010 179,234 Navios Fulvia Capesize 2010 179,263 Navios Ray Capesize 2012 179,515 Navios Happiness Capesize 2009 180,022 Navios Bonavis Capesize 2009 180,022 Navios Fantastiks Capesize 2005 180,055 Navios Phoenix Capesize 2009 180,060 Navios Sol Capesize 2009 180,274 Navios Lumen Capesize 2009 180,493 Navios Canary Capesize 2015 180,528 Navios Pollux Capesize 2009 180,727 Navios Gem Capesize 2014 181,206 Navios Joy Capesize 2013 181,215 Navios Felix Capesize 2016 181,221 Navios Corali Capesize 2015 181,249 Navios Mars Capesize 2016 181,259 Navios Koyo Capesize 2011 181,415 Navios Azalea Capesize 2022 182,064 Navios Armonia Capesize 2022 182,079 Navios Altair Capesize 2023 182,115 Navios Sakura Capesize 2023 182,169 Navios Amethyst Capesize 2023 182,212 Navios Astra Capesize 2022 182,393

Owned Containerships Type Built Capacity

(TEU) Spectrum N Containership 2009 2,546 Fleur N Containership 2012 2,782 Ete N Containership 2012 2,782 Navios Summer Containership 2006 3,450 Navios Verano Containership 2006 3,450 Matson Lanai Containership 2007 4,250 Navios Verde Containership 2007 4,250 Navios Amarillo Containership 2007 4,250 Navios Vermilion Containership 2007 4,250 Navios Azure Containership 2007 4,250 Navios Indigo Containership 2007 4,250 Navios Domino Containership 2008 4,250 Matson Oahu Containership 2008 4,250 Navios Tempo (1) Containership 2009 4,250 Navios Destiny Containership 2009 4,250 Navios Devotion Containership 2009 4,250 Navios Lapis Containership 2009 4,250 Navios Dorado Containership 2010 4,250 Carmel I Containership 2010 4,360 Zim Baltimore Containership 2010 4,360 Navios Bahamas Containership 2010 4,360 Navios Miami Containership 2009 4,563 Navios Magnolia (1) Containership 2008 4,730 Navios Jasmine Containership 2008 4,730 Navios Chrysalis Containership 2008 4,730 Navios Nerine Containership 2008 4,730 Sparrow Containership 2023 5,300 Zim Eagle Containership 2024 5,300 Zim Condor Containership 2024 5,300 Hawk ? Containership 2024 5,300 Zim Falcon Containership 2024 5,300 Pelican I Containership 2024 5,300 Seagull Containership 2024 5,300 Zim Albatross Containership 2024 5,300 DP World Jeddah Containership 2024 5,300 DP World Jebel Ali Containership 2024 5,300 Hyundai Shanghai Containership 2006 6,800 Hyundai Tokyo Containership 2006 6,800 Hyundai Hongkong Containership 2006 6,800 Hyundai Singapore Containership 2006 6,800 Hyundai Busan Containership 2006 6,800 HMM Ocean Containership 2025 7,700 HMM Sky Containership 2025 7,700 Navios Unison Containership 2010 10,000 Navios Constellation Containership 2011 10,000

Owned Tanker Vessels Type Built Capacity

(DWT) Hector N MR1 Product Tanker 2008 38,402 Nave Aquila MR2 Product Tanker 2012 49,991 Nave Atria MR2 Product Tanker 2012 49,992 Nave Capella MR2 Product Tanker 2013 49,995 Nave Alderamin MR2 Product Tanker 2013 49,998 Nave Pyxis MR2 Product Tanker 2014 49,998 Nave Bellatrix MR2 Product Tanker 2013 49,999 Nave Orion MR2 Product Tanker 2013 49,999 Nave Titan MR2 Product Tanker 2013 49,999 Nave Jupiter MR2 Product Tanker 2014 49,999 Nave Velocity MR2 Product Tanker 2015 49,999 Nave Sextans MR2 Product Tanker 2015 49,999 Nave Luminosity MR2 Product Tanker 2014 50,240 Bougainville MR2 Product Tanker 2013 50,626 Nave Equinox MR2 Product Tanker 2007 50,922 Nave Pulsar MR2 Product Tanker 2007 50,922 Nave Cetus LR1 Product Tanker 2012 74,581 Nave Ariadne LR1 Product Tanker 2007 74,671 Nave Rigel LR1 Product Tanker 2013 74,673 Nave Atropos LR1 Product Tanker 2013 74,695 Nave Cassiopeia LR1 Product Tanker 2012 74,711 Nave Cielo LR1 Product Tanker 2007 74,896 Nave Andromeda LR1 Product Tanker 2011 75,000 Nave Estella LR1 Product Tanker 2012 75,000 Nave Cosmos Aframax/LR2 2024 115,651 Nave Polaris Aframax/LR2 2024 115,699 Nave Photon Aframax/LR2 2024 115,752 Nave Dorado Aframax/LR2 2025 115,762 Nave Neutrino Aframax/LR2 2025 115,807 Nave Perseus Aframax/LR2 2025 115,812 Nave Galactic VLCC 2009 296,945 Nave Constellation VLCC 2010 296,988 Nave Universe VLCC 2011 297,066 Nave Quasar VLCC 2010 297,376 Nave Buena Suerte VLCC 2011 297,491 Nave Synergy VLCC 2010 309,483

Bareboat-in vessels Type Built Capacity

(DWT) Purchase Option Navios Star Kamsarmax 2021 81,994 Yes Navios Amitie Kamsarmax 2021 82,002 Yes Navios Libra Kamsarmax 2019 82,011 Yes Nave Electron VLCC 2021 313,239 Yes Nave Celeste VLCC 2022 313,418 Yes Nave Allegro VLCC 2020 313,433 Yes Nave Tempo VLCC 2021 313,486 Yes

Newbuildings to be delivered Type Expected

Delivery Date Capacity

(TEU / DWT) TBN XVII Containership H1 2026 7,900 TBN XVIII Containership H2 2026 7,900 TBN XIX Containership H2 2026 7,900 TBN XX Containership H1 2027 7,900 TBN I MR2 Product Tanker H2 2025 52,000 TBN II MR2 Product Tanker H1 2026 52,000 TBN III MR2 Product Tanker H2 2026 52,000 TBN IV MR2 Product Tanker H2 2026 52,000 TBN V MR2 Product Tanker H1 2027 52,000 TBN VI MR2 Product Tanker H1 2027 52,000 TBN VII Aframax/LR2 H1 2026 115,000 TBN VIII Aframax/LR2 H1 2026 115,000 TBN IX Aframax/LR2 H1 2026 115,000 TBN X Aframax/LR2 H2 2026 115,000 TBN XI Aframax/LR2 H1 2027 115,000 TBN XII Aframax/LR2 H1 2027 115,000 TBN XIII Aframax/LR2 H1 2027 115,000 TBN XXI Aframax/LR2 H1 2027 115,000 TBN XXII Aframax/LR2 H1 2027 115,000 TBN XIV Aframax/LR2 H2 2027 115,000 TBN XV Aframax/LR2 H2 2027 115,000 TBN XVI Aframax/LR2 H1 2028 115,000

(1) Vessel agreed to be sold.



Disclosure of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit, basic and diluted are "non-U.S. GAAP financial measures" and should not be used in isolation or considered substitutes for net income/ (loss), cash flow from operating activities and other operations or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.

EBITDA represents net income before interest and finance costs, depreciation and amortization and income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA excluding certain items, as described under "Earnings Highlights". Navios Partners uses Adjusted EBITDA as a liquidity measure and reconciles EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable U.S. GAAP liquidity measure. EBITDA in this document is calculated as follows: net cash provided by operating activities adding back, when applicable and as the case may be, the effect of: (i) net increase in operating assets; (ii) net (increase)/ decrease in operating liabilities; (iii) net interest cost; (iv) amortization and write-off of deferred finance costs; (v) amortization of operating lease assets/ liabilities; (vi) other non-cash adjustments; and (vii) gain/ (loss) on sale of vessels, net. Navios Partners believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are each the basis upon which liquidity can be assessed and present useful information to investors regarding Navios Partners' ability to service and/or incur indebtedness, pay capital expenditures, meet working capital requirements and make cash distributions. Navios Partners also believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used: (i) by potential lenders to evaluate potential transactions; (ii) to evaluate and price potential acquisition candidates; and (iii) by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry.

Each of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the analysis of Navios Partners' results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (i) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and (ii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such capital expenditures. Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a principal indicator of Navios Partners' performance. Furthermore, our calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation.

We present Adjusted Net Income by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Our presentation of Adjusted Net Income adjusts net income for the items described above under "Earnings Highlights". The definition of Adjusted Net Income used here may not be comparable to that used by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation. Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by the weighted average number of common units outstanding for each of the periods presented, basic and diluted.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Cash from Operations

Three Month

Period Ended Three Month

Period Ended Six Month

Period Ended Six Month

Period Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 ($ '000) ($ '000) ($ '000) ($ '000) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 121,628 $ 131,479 $ 278,180 $ 225,915 Net increase in operating assets 35,396 25,198 27,975 25,564 Net (increase)/ decrease in operating liabilities (18,706 ) 3,122 (41,752 ) 46,105 Net interest cost 30,416 26,491 60,532 52,504 Amortization and write-off of deferred finance costs (2,227 ) (2,033 ) (3,899 ) (3,709 ) Amortization of operating lease assets/ liabilities 187 1,803 373 2,594 Other non-cash adjustments 5,941 3,692 4,764 5,057 Gain/ (loss) on sale of vessels, net 5,601 7,256 (329 ) 9,133 EBITDA $ 178,236 $ 197,008 $ 325,844 $ 363,163 (Gain)/ loss on sale of vessels, net (5,601 ) (7,256 ) 329 (9,133 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 172,635 $ 189,752 $ 326,173 $ 354,030