Canadian Solar Inc.: Canadian Solar Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

KITCHENER, ON, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. ("Canadian Solar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CSIQ) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.
Second Quarter Highlights
- 14% quarter-over-quarter ("qoq") increase in solar module shipments to 7.9 GW, within guidance of 7.5 GW to 8.0 GW.
- 29.8% gross margin, exceeding guidance of 23% to 25%.
- Released the 2024 Sustainability Report on May 29, 2025, with updated disclosures aligned to global reporting standards.
Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and CEO, commented, "We delivered a second quarter largely in line with expectations. While revenue came in below guidance due to storage shipments shifting to the second half and delays in certain project sales, gross margin exceeded expectations, driven by a higher mix of North America module shipments and robust storage volumes. Following the surge in installations in China during the first half, we expect demand to normalize as the market adjusts to a new paradigm. We remain focused on navigating the uncertain policy environment with a focus on risk management and sustainable profitability."
Yan Zhuang, President of Canadian Solar's subsidiary CSI Solar, said, "In the second quarter, we delivered module shipments near the high end of guidance. Despite tariff headwinds, e-STORAGE achieved one of its strongest quarters. With solar supply chain pricing trending higher and storage margins normalizing, we expect margin pressure in the second half. We remain focused on strategically managing module volumes to less profitable markets and growing our storage volumes globally. Meanwhile, we continue to build emerging profitability drivers such as our residential energy storage systems and bundled sales solutions."
Ismael Guerrero, CEO of Canadian Solar's subsidiary Recurrent Energy, said, "Revenue and profitability in the second quarter were sequentially lower, primarily due to lighter project sales. We monetized over 200 MW of projects in Europe and Japan, including our first and profitable sale of a battery energy storage project in Italy, while a project sale in Latin America shifted to the second half of the year. Overall, we expect our electricity sales revenue to grow steadily, as we enhance the performance of our existing IPP portfolio and advance construction in our target markets, with more meaningful contributions expected next year."
Xinbo Zhu, Senior VP and CFO, added, "In the second quarter, we delivered $1.7 billion in revenue and a gross margin of 29.8%. Non-recurring operating expenses, including impairments to projects and manufacturing assets, reduced profitability, resulting in net income attributable to shareholders of $7 million, or a net loss of $0.08 per diluted share. We continue to manage cash flow prudently, prioritizing disciplined capital deployment. Operating cash inflow was $189 million, and we ended the quarter with a cash position of $2.3 billion."
Second Quarter 2025 Results
Total module shipments recognized as revenues in Q2 2025 were 7.9 GW, up 14% quarter-over-quarter ("qoq") and down 4% year-over-year ("yoy"). Of the total, 672 MW were shipped to the Company's own utility-scale solar power projects.
Net revenues were $1.7 billion in Q2 2025, up 42% sequentially and 4% yoy, mainly due to higher sales of battery energy storage systems and solar modules.
Gross profit was $505 million, compared to $140 million in Q1 2025 and $282 million in Q2 2024. Gross margin was 29.8%, compared to 11.7% and 17.2%, respectively. The gross margin sequential and yoy increases were primarily driven by a release of unrealized profit upon sales-type leasing of a U.S. project, higher margin contribution from battery energy storage systems, and the benefit from a U.S. anti-dumping ("AD") and countervailing duty ("CVD") true-up adjustment.
Operating expenses were $378 million, up from $195 million in Q1 2025 and $234 million in Q2 2024. The increase was primarily caused by impairment charges related to certain solar and storage assets, as well as manufacturing assets. Operating expenses represented 22.3% of revenue, compared to 16.3% in Q1 2025 and 14.3% in Q2 2024.
Net income attributable to Canadian Solar in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP") in Q2 2025 was $7 million, or a net loss of $0.08 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $34 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, in the Q1 2025, and net income of $4 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, in Q2 2024.
Adjusted net loss attributable to Canadian Solar Inc. (non-GAAP) was $23 million, and adjusted loss per share - diluted was $0.53 per share in Q2 2025, compared to an adjusted net loss of $60 million or adjusted $1.07 per share in Q1 2025, and a net income of $4 million or $0.02 per share in Q2 2024. Adjusted net loss attributable to Canadian Solar Inc. and adjusted loss per share - diluted in Q2 2025 and Q1 2025 exclude the recognition of income using hypothetical liquidation at book value ("HLBV") method. The Company uses the HLBV method to attribute income and loss to its tax equity investors. Please see Recurrent Energy - HLBV for definition and About Non-GAAP Financial Measures for reconciliation to nearest GAAP measures.
Net cash flow provided by operating activities in Q2 2025 was $189 million, driven by changes in working capital, specifically a decrease in inventories, compared to net cash flow used in operating activities of $264 million in Q1 2025 and $429 million in Q2 2024.
Total debt, including financing liabilities, was $6.3 billion as of June 30, 2025, including $2.5 billion, $3.5 billion, and $0.3 billion related to CSI Solar, Recurrent Energy, and convertible notes, respectively. Total debt rose from $5.7 billion as of March 31, 2025, mainly due to new borrowings for development of projects and operational assets. Total non-recourse debt as of June 30, 2025, was $1.8 billion.
Business Segments
The Company operates in two reportable segments: CSI Solar, focused on solar modules and battery energy storage manufacturing and products, and Recurrent Energy, focused on utility-scale solar power and battery energy storage project development and operation.
Recurrent Energy
As of June 30, 2025, the Company held a leading position with a total global solar project development pipeline of approximately 27 GWp and a battery energy storage project development pipeline of 80 GWh.
The business model consists of three key drivers:
- Electricity revenue from operating portfolio to drive stable, diversified cash flows in growth markets with stable currencies, with some project ownership sales to manage cash flow and debt level;
- Asset sales (solar power and battery energy storage) in the rest of the world to drive cash-efficient growth model, as value from project sales will help fund growth in operating assets in stable currency markets; and
- Power services (O&M) through long-term operations and maintenance ("O&M") contracts, currently with nearly 14 GW of contracted projects, to drive stable and long-term recurring earnings and synergies with the project development platform.
Project Development Pipeline - Solar
As of June 30, 2025, the Company's total solar project development pipeline was 27.3 GWp, including 2.0 GWp under construction, 4.2 GWp of backlog, and 21.1 GWp of projects in advanced and early-stage development, defined as follows:
- Backlog projects are late-stage projects that have passed their risk cliff date and are expected to start construction in the next 1-4 years. A project's risk cliff date is the date on which the project passes the last high-risk development stage and varies depending on the country where it is located. Typically, this occurs after the project has received all the required environmental and regulatory approvals, and entered into interconnection agreements and offtake contracts, including feed-in tariff ("FIT") arrangements and power purchase agreements ("PPAs"). A significant majority of backlog projects are contracted (i.e., have secured a PPA or FIT), and the remaining have a reasonable assurance of securing PPAs.
- Advanced pipeline projects are mid-stage projects that have secured or have more than 90% certainty of securing an interconnection agreement.
- Early-stage pipeline projects are early-stage projects controlled by the Company that are in the process of securing interconnection.
While the magnitude of the Company's project development pipeline is an important indicator of potential expanded power generation and battery energy storage capacity as well as potential future revenue growth, the development of projects in its pipeline is inherently uncertain. If the Company does not successfully complete the pipeline projects in a timely manner, it may not realize the anticipated benefits of the projects to the extent anticipated, which could adversely affect its business, financial condition, or results of operations. In addition, the Company's guidance and estimates for its future operating and financial results assume the completion of certain solar projects and battery energy storage projects that are in its pipeline. If the Company is unable to execute on its actionable pipeline, it may miss its guidance, which could adversely affect the market price of its common shares and its business, financial condition, or results of operations.
HLBV
The Company applies the HLBV method to account for its contractual relationships with tax equity investors in U.S. solar energy and battery energy storage projects. This method which allocates income or loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests reflects the changes in the amounts that tax equity investors would hypothetically receive upon liquidation at the beginning and end of each reporting period, after considering any capital transactions, such as contributions or distributions, between our subsidiaries and tax equity investors.
The following table presents the Company's total solar project development pipeline.
Solar Project Development Pipeline (as of June 30, 2025) - MWp*
Region
Under
Backlog
Advanced
Early-Stage
Total
North America
276
547
427
5,024
6,274
Europe, the Middle East, and Africa
1,073
1,704**
872
4,767
8,416
Latin America
128**
823
352
5,666
6,969
Asia Pacific excluding China and Japan
171
275
430
1,289
2,165
China
300
780**
-
2,100
3,180
Japan
52
33
80
127
292
Total
2,000
4,162
2,161
18,973
27,296
*All numbers are gross MWp.
**Including 63 MWp under construction and 551 MWp in backlog that are owned by or already sold to third parties.
Project Development Pipeline - Battery Energy Storage
As of June 30, 2025, the Company's total battery energy storage project development pipeline was 80.2 GWh, including 6.4 GWh under construction and in backlog, and 73.8 GWh of projects in advanced and early-stage development.
The table below sets forth the Company's total battery energy storage project development pipeline.
Battery Energy Storage Project Development Pipeline (as of June 30, 2025) - MWh
Region
Under
Backlog
Advanced
Early-Stage
Total
North America
600
200
600
20,644
22,044
EMEA
43
2,708
4,493
31,790
39,034
Latin America
-
-
1,320
1,385
2,705
Asia Pacific excluding China and Japan
440
240
740
2,580
4,000
China
-
1,200
-
6,600
7,800
Japan
8
936
2,031
1,650
4,625
Total
1,091
5,284
9,184
64,649
80,208
CSI Solar
Solar Modules and Solar System Kits
CSI Solar shipped 7.9 GW of solar modules and solar system kits to more than 70 countries in Q2 2025. The top five markets ranked by shipments were the U.S., China, Pakistan, Spain, and Australia.
CSI Solar's revised manufacturing capacity expansion targets are set forth below.
Solar Manufacturing Capacity, GW*
June 2025
Actual
December 2025
Plan
Ingot
31.0
31.0
Wafer
37.0
37.0
Cell
36.2
32.4
Module
59.0
51.2
*Nameplate annualized capacities at said point in time. Capacity expansion plans are subject to change without notice
e-STORAGE: Battery Energy Storage Solutions
As of June 30, 2025, e-STORAGE contracted backlog, including contracted long-term service agreements, was $3 billion. These are signed orders with contractual obligations to customers, providing significant earnings visibility over a multi-year period.
The table below sets forth e-STORAGE's manufacturing capacity expansion targets.
e-STORAGE Manufacturing Capacity Expansion Plans*
June 2025
December 2025
December 2026
SolBank Battery Energy Storage Solutions (GWh)
10
15
24
Battery Cells (GWh)
3
3
9
*Nameplate annualized capacities (single-shift basis) at said point in time. Capacity expansion plans are subject to change
Business Outlook
The Company's business outlook is based on management's current views and estimates given factors such as existing market conditions, order book, production capacity, input material prices, foreign exchange fluctuations, the anticipated timing of project sales, and the global economic environment. This outlook is subject to uncertainty with respect to, among other things, customer demand, project construction and sale schedules, product sales prices and costs, supply chain constraints, and geopolitical conflicts. Management's views and estimates are subject to change without notice.
In Q3 2025, the Company expects total revenue to be in the range of $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion. Gross margin is expected to be between 14% and 16%. Total module shipments recognized as revenues by CSI Solar are expected to be in the range of 5.0 GW to 5.3 GW. Total battery energy storage shipments by CSI Solar in Q3 2025 are expected to be in the range of 2.1 GWh to 2.3 GWh, including approximately 250 MWh to the Company's own projects.
For the full year of 2025, the Company expects CSI Solar's total module shipments to be in the range of 25 GW to 27 GW, including approximately 1 GW to the Company's projects. CSI Solar's total battery energy storage shipments are expected to be in the range of 7 GWh to 9 GWh, including approximately 1 GWh to the Company's own projects. The Company's total revenue is expected to be in the range of $5.6 billion to $6.3 billion.
Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and CEO, commented, "We expect third quarter margins to moderate as difficult market conditions persist, and storage profitability reflects more recent orders at normalized levels. We narrowed our full year module volume guidance and maintained our storage volume guidance, supported by increased visibility into the second half. Full year revenue expectations have been adjusted to reflect certain project sales shifting into 2026 and a more measured view on module pricing. The second half will remain challenging, with rising solar supply chain prices and ongoing trade uncertainties. We will continue to navigate these conditions with discipline, maintaining a prudent balance between growth and profitability."
Recent Developments
Canadian Solar
On May 29, 2025, Canadian Solar announced the publication of its 2024 Sustainability Report, which highlights the Company's sustainability strategy and performance, including progress towards achieving its sustainability goals. The sustainability disclosures in the report are aligned with the global standards set by the SASB and GRI, with reference to the IFRS set by the ISSB.
CSI Solar
On July 16, 2025, Canadian Solar announced its residential energy storage system, EP Cube, designed by its subsidiary, Eternalplanet, won the prestigious Red Dot Award 2025. This award recognizes EP Cube as one of the most well-designed residential energy storage products globally. Earlier this year, EP Cube also received several other international design awards, including the If Design Award and MUSE Design Award Gold.
On June 3, 2025, Canadian Solar announced the completion of Large-Scale Fire Testing for its SolBank 3.0 energy storage system. The successful test demonstrated that SolBank 3.0 meets key fire safety criteria by containing thermal events within a single enclosure, providing enhanced safety assurance for utility-scale deployments.
Recurrent Energy
On July 17, 2025, Canadian Solar announced it closed project financing and tax equity for Blue Moon Solar located in Harrison County, Kentucky. U.S. Bank, through its subsidiary U.S. Bancorp Impact Finance, is providing both tax equity and construction financing for the project, totaling $260 million. Constellation will purchase power and renewable energy certificates produced by the 94 MW energy facility. Blue Moon Solar is currently under construction and expected to reach commercial operation in 2026. Recurrent Energy will own and operate the project after it is energized.
On July 7, 2025, Canadian Solar announced that the 1,200 MWh Papago Storage facility in Maricopa County, Arizona, has reached commercial operation. The project is now dispatching stored energy to Arizona Public Service (APS), the state's largest electric utility. Papago Storage is the first of three Recurrent Energy projects with tolling agreements in place with APS to become operational.
About Canadian Solar Inc.
Canadian Solar is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Kitchener, Ontario, the Company is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules; provider of solar energy and battery energy storage solutions; and developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale solar power and battery energy storage projects. Over the past 24 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered nearly 165 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Through its subsidiary e-STORAGE, Canadian Solar has shipped over 13 GWh of battery energy storage solutions to global markets as of June 30, 2025, boasting a $3 billion contracted backlog as of June 30, 2025. Since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built, and connected approximately 12 GWp of solar power projects and 6 GWh of battery energy storage projects globally. Its geographically diversified project development pipeline includes 27 GWp of solar and 80 GWh of battery energy storage capacity in various stages of development. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.
Safe Harbor/Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release regarding the Company's expected future shipment volumes, revenues, gross margins, and project sales are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.
FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW
The following tables provide unaudited select financial data for the Company's CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy businesses.
Select Financial Data - CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy
Three Months Ended and As of June 30, 2025
(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)
CSI Solar
Recurrent
Elimination
Total
Net revenues
$ 1,731,803
$ 106,135
$ (144,067)
$ 1,693,871
Cost of revenues
1,346,248
71,757
(229,164)
1,188,841
Gross profit
385,555
34,378
85,097
505,030
Operating expenses
264,815
108,815
3,967
377,597
Income (loss) from
120,740
(74,437)
81,130
127,433
Other segment items (1)
(46,299)
Income before income taxes
81,134
Supplementary Information:
Interest expense
$ (15,983)
$ (25,521)
$ (3,303)
$ (44,807)
Interest income
7,264
2,296
360
9,920
Depreciation and
131,433
14,344
-
145,777
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,454,276
$ 346,844
$ 54,914
$ 1,856,034
Restricted cash - current and
340,258
67,917
-
408,175
Non-recourse borrowings
-
1,809,269
-
1,809,269
Other short-term and long-
2,443,265
1,478,119
-
3,921,384
Convertible notes - non-
-
-
274,510
274,510
Green bonds - non-current
-
163,586
-
163,586
Select Financial Data - CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy
Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)
CSI Solar
Recurrent Energy
Elimination and unallocated items
Total
Net revenues
$ 2,922,061
$ 231,377
$ (262,942)
$ 2,890,496
Cost of revenues
2,376,968
173,715
(305,711)
2,244,972
Gross profit
545,093
57,662
42,769
645,524
Operating expenses
422,516
144,096
6,284
572,896
Income (loss) from operations
122,577
(86,434)
36,485
72,628
Other segment items (1)
(87,225)
Loss before income taxes and
(14,597)
Supplementary Information:
Interest expense
$ (32,865)
$ (46,490)
$ (5,939)
$ (85,294)
Interest income
15,338
5,974
704
22,016
Depreciation and amortization,
261,276
28,216
-
289,492
(1) Includes interest expense, net, loss on change in fair value of derivatives, net, foreign exchange loss, net and investment income, net.
The following table summarizes the revenues generated from each product or service.
Three Months
June 30, 2025
Three Months
March 31, 2025
Three Months
June 30, 2024
(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)
CSI Solar:
Solar modules
$ 1,022,266
$ 797,422
$ 1,207,816
Solar system kits
73,812
85,526
114,869
Battery energy storage solutions
432,399
155,310
225,805
EPC and others
61,613
35,037
36,418
Subtotal
1,590,090
1,073,295
1,584,908
Recurrent Energy:
Solar power and battery energy storage asset
48,091
72,151
12,752
Power services
18,809
16,499
16,853
Revenue from electricity, battery energy storage
36,881
34,680
20,920
Subtotal
103,781
123,330
50,525
Total net revenues
$ 1,693,871
$ 1,196,625
$ 1,635,433
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2025
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2024
(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)
CSI Solar:
Solar modules
$ 1,819,688
$ 2,119,966
Solar system kits
159,338
214,116
Battery energy storage solutions
587,709
477,278
EPC and others
96,650
63,226
Subtotal
2,663,385
2,874,586
Recurrent Energy:
Solar power and battery energy storage asset
120,242
18,796
Power services
35,308
31,009
Revenue from electricity, battery energy storage
71,561
40,153
Subtotal
227,111
89,958
Total net revenues
$ 2,890,496
$ 2,964,544
Canadian Solar Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Share and Per Share Data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net revenues
$ 1,693,871
$ 1,196,625
$ 1,635,433
$ 2,890,496
$ 2,964,544
Cost of revenues
1,188,841
1,056,131
1,353,339
2,244,972
2,429,697
Gross profit
505,030
140,494
282,094
645,524
534,847
Operating expenses:
Selling and distribution
109,479
90,767
131,692
200,246
220,104
General and administrative
252,671
105,651
100,911
358,322
195,604
Research and development
24,719
24,284
25,578
49,003
59,857
Other operating income, net
(9,272)
(25,403)
(23,737)
(34,675)
(37,440)
Total operating expenses
377,597
195,299
234,444
572,896
438,125
Income (loss) from operations
127,433
(54,805)
47,650
72,628
96,722
Other income (expenses):
Interest expense
(44,807)
(40,487)
(33,022)
(85,294)
(67,889)
Interest income
9,920
12,096
14,122
22,016
48,424
Gain (loss) on change in fair
(5,760)
(9,039)
81
(14,799)
(16,613)
Foreign exchange gain
(7,318)
(4,586)
12,486
(11,904)
25,399
Investment income (loss),
1,666
1,090
(835)
2,756
(666)
Total other expenses
(46,299)
(40,926)
(7,168)
(87,225)
(11,345)
Income (loss) before income
81,134
(95,731)
40,482
(14,597)
85,377
Income tax benefit (expense)
(34,311)
23,122
(5,283)
(11,189)
(14,960)
Equity in losses of affiliates
(2,053)
(4,045)
(7,775)
(6,098)
(6,770)
Net income (loss)
44,770
(76,654)
27,424
(31,884)
63,647
Less: net income (loss)
37,573
(42,683)
23,602
(5,110)
47,473
Net income (loss) attributable
$ 7,197
$ (33,971)
$ 3,822
$ (26,774)
$ 16,174
Earnings (loss) per share - basic
$ (0.08)
$ (0.69)
$ 0.02
$ (0.77)
$ 0.21
Shares used in computation -
67,167,296
66,962,686
66,413,750
67,065,556
66,289,155
Earnings (loss) per share -
$ (0.08)
$ (0.69)
$ 0.02
$ (0.77)
$ 0.21
Shares used in computation -
67,167,296
66,962,686
66,984,783
67,065,556
66,813,754
Canadian Solar Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net income (loss)
$ 44,770
$ (76,654)
$ 27,424
$ (31,884)
$ 63,647
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:
Foreign currency
95,175
2,091
(59,897)
97,266
(113,710)
Gain (loss) on changes
865
(504)
769
361
1,649
Gain (loss) on interest
(8,148)
(3,081)
(481)
(11,229)
484
Share of gain (loss) on
(629)
(1,232)
(159)
(1,861)
975
Comprehensive income (loss)
132,033
(79,380)
(32,344)
52,653
(46,955)
Less: comprehensive
to non-controlling
41,855
(40,768)
15,637
1,087
35,974
Comprehensive income
$ 90,178
$ (38,612)
$ (47,981)
$ 51,566
$ (82,929)
Canadian Solar Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)
June 30,
December 31,
2025
2024
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,856,034
$ 1,701,487
Restricted cash
388,025
551,387
Accounts receivable trade, net
915,302
1,118,770
Accounts receivable, unbilled
176,542
142,603
Amounts due from related parties
2,874
5,220
Inventories
1,247,923
1,206,595
Value added tax recoverable
232,744
221,539
Advances to suppliers, net
211,625
124,440
Derivative assets
10,936
14,025
Project assets
371,434
394,376
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
796,174
436,635
Total current assets
6,209,613
5,917,077
Restricted cash
20,150
11,147
Property, plant and equipment, net
3,307,521
3,174,643
Solar power and battery energy storage systems,
1,981,087
1,976,939
Deferred tax assets, net
397,146
473,500
Advances to suppliers, net
97,985
118,124
Investments in affiliates
262,015
232,980
Intangible assets, net
32,212
31,026
Project assets
1,347,421
889,886
Right-of-use assets
430,534
378,548
Amounts due from related parties
78,150
75,215
Other non-current assets
648,097
232,465
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 14,811,931
$ 13,511,550
Canadian Solar Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)
(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)
June 30,
December 31,
2025
2024
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE INTERESTS AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
$ 2,275,211
$ 1,873,306
Convertible notes
-
228,917
Accounts payable
1,016,152
1,062,874
Short-term notes payable
610,288
637,512
Amounts due to related parties
3,427
3,927
Other payables
1,040,789
984,023
Advances from customers
143,224
204,826
Derivative liabilities
2,336
13,738
Operating lease liabilities
24,972
21,327
Other current liabilities
559,163
388,460
Total current liabilities
5,675,562
5,418,910
Long-term borrowings
3,455,442
2,731,543
Convertible notes
274,510
-
Green bonds
163,586
146,542
Liability for uncertain tax positions
5,770
5,770
Deferred tax liabilities
119,790
204,832
Operating lease liabilities
321,310
271,849
Other non-current liabilities
620,101
582,301
TOTAL LIABILITIES
10,636,071
9,361,747
Redeemable non-controlling interests
205,363
247,834
Equity:
Common shares
835,543
835,543
Additional paid-in capital
575,449
590,578
Retained earnings
1,558,984
1,585,758
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(115,175)
(196,379)
Total Canadian Solar Inc. shareholders' equity
2,854,801
2,815,500
Non-controlling interests
1,115,696
1,086,469
TOTAL EQUITY
3,970,497
3,901,969
TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE
$ 14,811,931
$ 13,511,550
Canadian Solar Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
Operating Activities:
Net income (loss)
$ 44,770
$ (76,654)
|
$ 27,424
$ (31,884)
$ 63,647
Adjustments to net
366,084
161,770
174,201
527,854
332,551
Changes in operating
(222,298)
(349,319)
(630,963)
(571,617)
(1,117,023)
Net cash provided by
188,556
(264,203)
(429,338)
(75,647)
(720,825)
Investing Activities:
Purchase of property,
(172,729)
(256,380)
(390,248)
(429,109)
(660,310)
Purchase of solar
(219,695)
(128,707)
(10,936)
(348,402)
(184,277)
Other investing
(55,882)
(83,897)
2,515
(139,779)
12,947
Net cash used in investing
(448,306)
(468,984)
(398,669)
(917,290)
(831,640)
Financing Activities:
Proceeds from
-
-
297,000
-
297,000
Capital contributions
-
14,680
-
14,680
-
Repurchase of shares
(24,221)
(21,404)
(70,624)
(45,625)
(70,624)
Other financing
495,276
550,962
(38,778)
1,046,238
684,634
Net cash provided by
471,055
544,238
187,598
1,015,293
911,010
Effect of exchange rate
18,985
(41,153)
(61,483)
(22,168)
(112,736)
Net increase (decrease) in
230,290
(230,102)
(701,892)
188
(754,191)
Cash, cash equivalents
$ 2,033,919
$ 2,264,021
$ 2,894,133
$ 2,264,021
$ 2,946,432
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted
$ 2,264,209
$ 2,033,919
$ 2,192,241
$ 2,264,209
$ 2,192,241
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release also contains adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Canadian Solar Inc. and adjusted earnings (loss) per share - diluted that are not determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) attributable to Canadian Solar Inc. or earnings (loss) per share, respectively, each of which is an indicator of financial performance determined in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Canadian Solar Inc. and adjusted earnings (loss) per share - diluted exclude from net income (loss) attributable to Canadian Solar Inc. and earnings (loss) per share certain items that the Company does not consider indicative of its ongoing financial performance such as the effects of HLBV method to account for its tax equity arrangements. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate the analysis and communication of the Company's financial performance as compared to its previous financial results. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are also useful and meaningful to investors to facilitate their analysis of the Company's financial performance. These non-GAAP measures may differ from non-GAAP measures used by other companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.
The table below provides a reconciliation of our GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP financial measures.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
GAAP net income (loss)
$ 7,197
$ (33,971)
$ 3,822
$ (26,774)
$ 16,174
Non-GAAP income
Less: HLBV effects
(30,248)
(25,902)
-
(56,150)
-
Non-GAAP adjusted net
$ (23,051)
$ (59,873)
$ 3,822
$ (82,924)
$ 16,174
GAAP earnings (loss) per
$ (0.08)
$ (0.69)
$ 0.02
$ (0.77)
$0.21
Non-GAAP income adjustment items:
Less: HLBV effects
(0.45)
(0.38)
-
(0.83)
-
Add: HLBV effects
-
-
-
-
-
Non-GAAP adjusted earnings
$ (0.53)
$ (1.07)
$ 0.02
$ (1.60)
$0.21
Shares used in computation -
67,167,296
66,962,686
66,984,783
67,065,556
66,813,754
Shares used in computation -
67,167,296
66,962,686
66,984,783
67,065,556
66,813,754
SOURCE Canadian Solar Inc.