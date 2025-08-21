Anzeige
Hufvudstaden AB: Half-year Report January - June 2025

  • Rent revenue from property management was SEK 1,226 million (1,147), an increase of 7 per cent.
  • The Group's gross profit increased by 8 per cent, totalling SEK 803 million (744).
  • The fair value of the property holdings was SEK 47.4 billion (47.1 at year-end).
  • Unrealised changes in the value of investment properties amounted to SEK -247 million (-994) for the period.
  • Net result for the period was SEK 264 million (-354).

Comments from Hufvudstaden's President, Anders Nygren.

"Hufvudstaden presents improved earnings for the first half of the year, with gross profit up 8 per cent. This shows that our business concept is successful, even in times of global challenges and market uncertainty.

Toward the end of the second quarter, activity in the office rental market increased slightly, and we signed leases with Visa in the NK building in Stockholm and Nordea in Kvarteret Johanna in Gothenburg. Our major redevelopment project in Stockholm, The Corner, is attracting interest and intense rental dialogues are ongoing.

In early summer, we started to see a recovery in the retail sector, with increased consumption among consumers, although some retailers are continuing to face profitability challenges. The vacancy rates among our street-level retail premises are low, and we signed leases with New Balance and House of Dagmar, for example, during the second quarter."


Questions can be answered by:

Anders Nygren, President, and Åsa Roslund, Vice President and CFO,
telephone +46 8 762 90 00.

Appendix: Half-year Report January - June 2025

The information in this Interim Report is information that Hufvudstaden AB (publ) is obliged to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published under the auspices of the above contact persons on August 21, 2025 at 12:30 CEST.

Hufvudstaden
+46 8 762 90 00
info@hufvudstaden.se

