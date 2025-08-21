In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) - up 64% at $1.83 Tharimmune, Inc. (THAR) - up 47% at $5.31 Brazil Potash Corp. (GRO) - up 34% at $2.03 Versus Systems Inc. (VS) - up 16% at $2.48 iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC) - up 12% at $1.30 Vyome Holdings, Inc. (HIND) - up 7% at $9.65 Magnitude International Ltd (MAGH) - up 7% at $1.14 Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (ALZN) - up 6% at $2.41 Nordson Corporation (NDSN) - up 5% at $226.11 Luda Technology Group Limited (LUD) - up 5% at $4.60

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Coty Inc. (COTY) - down 19% at $3.86 Fluent, Inc. (FLNT) - down 15% at $1.69 Intercont (Cayman) Limited (NCT) - down 14% at $1.70 Moolec Science SA (MLEC) - down 13% at $2.06 Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (SBEV) - down 13% at $1.67 CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNSP)- down 12% at $6.13 Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) - down 10% at $11.40 Tigo Energy, Inc. (TYGO) - down 10% at $1.15 Envoy Medical, Inc. (COCH) - down 10% at $1.14 SuperX AI Technology Limited (SUPX) - down 5% at $31.00

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - At 7:32 a.m. ET on Thursday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell.