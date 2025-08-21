OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - At 7:32 a.m. ET on Thursday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell.
For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket Gainers
The following stocks are trading higher in Thursday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) - up 64% at $1.83
- Tharimmune, Inc. (THAR) - up 47% at $5.31
- Brazil Potash Corp. (GRO) - up 34% at $2.03
- Versus Systems Inc. (VS) - up 16% at $2.48
- iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC) - up 12% at $1.30
- Vyome Holdings, Inc. (HIND) - up 7% at $9.65
- Magnitude International Ltd (MAGH) - up 7% at $1.14
- Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (ALZN) - up 6% at $2.41
- Nordson Corporation (NDSN) - up 5% at $226.11
- Luda Technology Group Limited (LUD) - up 5% at $4.60
In the Red - Premarket Losers
The following stocks are trading lower in Thursday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- Coty Inc. (COTY) - down 19% at $3.86
- Fluent, Inc. (FLNT) - down 15% at $1.69
- Intercont (Cayman) Limited (NCT) - down 14% at $1.70
- Moolec Science SA (MLEC) - down 13% at $2.06
- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (SBEV) - down 13% at $1.67
- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNSP)- down 12% at $6.13
- Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) - down 10% at $11.40
- Tigo Energy, Inc. (TYGO) - down 10% at $1.15
- Envoy Medical, Inc. (COCH) - down 10% at $1.14
- SuperX AI Technology Limited (SUPX) - down 5% at $31.00
