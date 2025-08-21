Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2025) - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Brazil's National Mining Agency (ANM) has formally approved the Final Exploration Report for the concession area under the Company's lease agreement with Companhia Bahiana de Pesquisa Mineral (CBPM) in the Santa Maria Eterna District, Municipality of Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil.

The Final Exploration Report includes the NI 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for Homerun's high-purity silica sand in the Santa Maria Eterna District. The MRE confirms a preliminary resource of 25.56 million tonnes (Mt) Measured and 38.35Mt Inferred of high-purity silica sand (>99.6% SiO2). For further detail, please refer to the NI 43-101 Technical Report available here: https://homerunresources.com/ni-43-101-belmonte/.

As previously announced, the Company is already fully permitted for immediate extraction and mining operations through its second lease with CBPM in the Santa Maria Eterna District.

The Final Exploration Report for mineral right 870.141/2014 was prepared by Homerun by proxy for CBPM, in accordance with the lease agreement between Homerun and CBPM. The next step will be to submit the requisite filings for the Final Mining Permit.

Brian Leeners, CEO of Homerun, commented: "This is another key step in growing and advancing our controlled resources within the Santa Maria Eterna District. Together with our other CBPM-leased resources and supply partnerships, we are establishing and consolidating multiple large, fully permitted sources of high-purity silica sand to support our processed silica, solar glass, energy storage, and advanced materials initiatives in Brazil for the next 100+ years."

About Homerun (www.homerunresources.com)

Homerun (TSXV: HMR) is a vertically integrated materials leader revolutionizing green energy solutions through advanced silica technologies. As an emerging force outside of China for high-purity quartz (HPQ) silica innovation, the Company controls the full industrial vertical from raw material extraction to cutting-edge solar, battery and energy storage solutions. Our dual-engine vertical integration strategy combines:

Homerun Advanced Materials

Utilizing Homerun's robust supply of high purity silica sand and quartz silica materials to facilitate domestic and international sales of processed silica through the development of a 120,000 tpy processing plant.

Pioneering zero-waste thermoelectric purification and advanced materials processing technologies with University of California - Davis.

Homerun Energy Solutions

Building Latin America's first dedicated high-efficiency, 365,000 tpy solar glass manufacturing facility and pioneering new solar technologies based on years of experience as an industry leader in developing photovoltaic technologies with a specialization in perovskite photovoltaics.

European leader in the marketing, distribution and sales of alternative energy solutions into the commercial and industrial segments (B2B).

Commercializing Artificial Intelligence (AI) Energy Management and Control System Solutions (hardware and software) for energy capture, energy storage and efficient energy use.

Partnering with U.S. Dept. of Energy/NREL on the development of the Enduring long-duration energy storage system utilizing the Company's high-purity silica sand for industrial heat and electricity arbitrage and complementary silica purification.

With six profit centers built within the vertical strategy and all gaining economic advantage utilizing the Company's HPQ silica, across, solar, battery and energy storage solutions, Homerun is positioned to capitalize on high-growth global energy transition markets. The 3-phase development plan has achieved all key milestones in a timely manner, including government partnerships, scalable logistical market access, and breakthrough IP in advanced materials processing and energy solutions.

Homerun maintains an uncompromising commitment to ESG principles, deploying the cleanest and most sustainable production technologies across all operations while benefiting the people in the communities where the Company operates. As we advance revenue generation and vertical integration in 2025, the Company continues to deliver shareholder value through strategic execution within the unstoppable global energy transition.

