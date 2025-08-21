

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgian consumer confidence rose to the highest level in a year amid reduced fears of a rise in unemployment, the National Bank of Belgium said on Thursday.



The consumer sentiment index rose to -2.0 in August from -4.0 in the previous month.



Consumer expectations for the general economic situation remained unchanged, while concerns over a rise in unemployment fell to their lowest level since February 2022, the survey said.



The index measuring the financial situation of households rose to -1 from -2. Similarly, the index for savings among households increased to 21 from 19.



