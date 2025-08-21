

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - After the release of the not-so-dovish FOMC minutes, world markets have turned their focus on the comments of Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole symposium on Friday morning. Markets are also eyeing the weekly initial jobless claims data and monthly flash PMI readings from the U.S. due on Thursday morning that could provide cues on the Fed's likely monetary policy trajectory.



Wall Street Futures are trading below the flatline amidst renewed concerns over big investments in AI. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a negative note amidst concerns over the trade terms between the U.S. and the European Union. Earlier, Asian markets finished trading on a mixed note.



The six-currency Dollar Index has edged up. Ten-year bond yields have hardened across regions and tenors. Crude oil prices rallied amidst positive demand outlook and uncertainty surrounding a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia. Gold slipped amidst lingering anxiety ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium. Cryptocurrencies have rebounded to overnight positive territory.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 44,774.00 down 0.37% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,378.90, down 0.26% Germany's DAX at 24,208.21, down 0.28% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,265.80, down 0.24% France's CAC 40 at 7,919.45, down 0.67% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,445.75, down 0.49% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 42,640.00, down 0.58% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 9,019.10, up 1.13% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,771.10, up 0.13% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,104.61, down 0.24%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1645, down 0.04% GBP/USD at 1.3459, up 0.01% USD/JPY at 147.91, up 0.39% AUD/USD at 0.6428, down 0.05% USD/CAD at 1.3886, up 0.09% Dollar Index at 98.34, up 0.12%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.313%, up 0.35% Germany at 2.7572%, up 1.48% France at 3.462%, up 1.38% U.K. at 4.7250%, up 1.09% Japan at 1.616%, up 0.25%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $67.24, up 0.60%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Oct) at $63.11, up 0.64%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $3,375.40, down 0.39%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $113,210.33, up 0.01% Ethereum at $4,281.88, up 3.00% XRP at $2.89, up 0.41% BNB at $851.00, up 2.84% Solana at $184.11, up 3.03%



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News