

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Consumer confidence in Turkey improved somewhat in August after falling in the previous month, a survey carried out by TurkStat and the central bank showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index rose to 84.3 in August from 83.5 in July. Nonetheless, any reading below 100 indicates a pessimistic outlook.



The indicator reflecting the assessment of the current financial situation of households improved to 70.0 from 68.2. Meanwhile, the index measuring their own financial situation expectations over the next twelve months decreased to 83.8 from 84.6.



The survey revealed that consumers' views about the future general economic situation worsened to 78.4 from 79.0.



Consumers were optimistic about spending money on durable goods over the next twelve months, as the respective index rose to 104.8 in August from 102.3 in the prior month.



