

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rose by much more than expected in the week ended August 16th, according to a repot released by the Labor Department on Thursday.



The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 235,000, an increase of 11,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 224,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 225,000.



The Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average also edged up to 226,250, an increase of 4,500 from the previous week's unrevised average of 221,750.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News