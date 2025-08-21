Joint venture immediately tasked with $7.5M in contracts, Americas market expansion, and co-development of new defense technologies.

Initial minority stake serves as foundation for path to controlling interest in Tekne within the framework of the Golden Power regulations.

NUBURU, Inc. (NYSE American: BURU) ("NUBURU" or the "Company"), a global leader in high-performance blue laser technology, is pleased to announce the successful execution of the first milestone under the phased acquisition plan for Tekne S.p.A. ("Tekne") established following formal notice received from the Italian government under the "Golden Power" framework.

Through its new subsidiary, Nuburu Defense, the Company secured an initial equity stake equal to the maximum interest permitted under current Golden Power regulatory thresholds (3%) and agreed to an action plan that, by utilizing the Luxembourg investment vehicle TCEI, will pave the way to a controlling interest in Tekne.

This step serves as the foundation for the launch of a U.S.-Based Defense 80/20 Joint Venture between Nuburu Defense and Tekne, aimed at being immediately operational with three primary mandates:

Deliver an initial USD $7.5 million backlog of Tekne special vehicle contracts outside Italy, while managing sales to non-Italian clients across Tekne's pipeline.

Manufacture, assemble, and market Tekne's proven product lines for the Americas.

Develop new defense-tech solutions, integrating Tekne's licenses with NUBURU's blue-laser platform to create proprietary IP for allied markets.

"This joint venture transforms the phased acquisition plan into a revenue-generating reality," said Alessandro Zamboni, Executive Chairman of NUBURU. "We can now execute contracts, expanding Tekne's reach into the Americas, and laying the groundwork for co-developed technologies that can shape the future of allied defense."

As part of the broader phased plan, the binding agreement signed between the Company and Tekne's shareholders which provides for Nuburu Defense's path from minority stake to an eventual 70% controlling interest in Tekne includes commitments to finance up to €40 million in Tekne's working capital needs over the next 12 months, also supported by Supply@ME Capital Plc's inventory monetization platform and potential further additional investors through the platform.

A renewed Golden Power notification will be filed to progress to majority ownership in compliance with Italian requirements.

To bolster execution, NUBURU has engaged Anthony Sinnott, a retired U.S. Marine Corps officer and former DoD senior advisor, as a strategic consultant. Mr. Sinnott brings extensive operational, NATO, and Fortune 500 leadership experience, including service on Tekne's board.

Together, these steps advance NUBURU's Defense Security Hub strategy uniting Tekne's deployed Tactical Bubble systems and defense vehicle expertise with NUBURU's blue-laser technology and its confirmed upcoming acquisition of the Software as a Service startup focused on operational resilience, which allows for an expanded offering from Nuburu Defense.

Further updates will follow as NUBURU continues to execute the phased plan and expand its defense and security footprint.

About NUBURU

Founded in 2015, NUBURU, Inc. has developed and previously manufactured industrial blue laser technology. Under a renewed strategic vision led by Executive Chairman Alessandro Zamboni, the Company is expanding into complementary sectors including defense-tech, security, and critical infrastructure resilience. NUBURU is leveraging a combination of internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to build out its Defense Security Hub, targeting long-term, sustainable growth across high-value government and enterprise markets.

For more information, visit www.nuburu.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements, identified by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "seek," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast," or their negatives or variations. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to: (1) the ability to meet security exchange listing standards; (2) the impact of the loss of the Company's patent portfolio through foreclosure; (3) failure to achieve expectations regarding business development and acquisition strategy; (4) inability to access sufficient capital; (5) inability to realize anticipated benefits of acquisitions; (6) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (7) adverse economic, business, or competitive factors; (8) financial market volatility due to geopolitical and economic factors; and (9) other risks detailed in the Company's SEC filings, including its most recent Form 10-K or Form 10-Q. These filings address additional risks that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. NUBURU undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as required by law.

Source: NUBURU, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250821269269/en/

Contacts:

NUBURU Investor Relations: ir@nuburu.net

Media Contact: press@nuburu.net

Website: www.nuburu.net