Aligning Non-Kinetic Capabilities with Globally Deployed NATO Defense Systems

NUBURU, Inc. (NYSE American: BURU), a dual-use Defense Security platform company focused on non-kinetic effects, directed-energy technologies, and software-orchestrated defense systems, today announced that it has established a strategic equity position in Heckler Koch AG ("H&K"), one of the world's most recognized manufacturers of small arms and kinetic defense systems serving NATO and allied forces.

The investment represents a deliberate step in NUBURU's strategy to position its non-kinetic technologies alongside globally deployed kinetic platforms within modern, multi-domain defense architectures.

Strategic Industrial Alignment Within the Global Defense Ecosystem

NUBURU is engaged in senior-level strategic dialogue with H&K to explore how its directed-energy and optical countermeasure technologies including laser-based sensor denial systems and software-orchestrated defense effects may complement established kinetic platforms in evolving operational environments.

Modern defense theaters increasingly require layered architectures integrating:

Kinetic force projection,

Electronic warfare,

Directed-energy capabilities,

Counter-UAS and counter-ISR systems, and

Software-driven operational resilience.

NUBURU believes non-kinetic technologies will play an expanding role in addressing asymmetric threats and low-cost unmanned system proliferation, where scalable "soft-kill" effects can provide operational and economic advantages.

This initiative reflects the continued execution of NUBURU's transformation into a vertically integrated Defense Security platform.

Potential Path Toward Broader Industrial Cooperation

Subject to continued technical, operational, and regulatory alignment, NUBURU and H&K may evaluate opportunities for expanded industrial engagement.

Any future cooperation would aim to combine:

H&K's globally deployed defense platforms and multi-decade manufacturing heritage, with

NUBURU's scalable non-kinetic technologies designed to enhance layered defense architectures, mission adaptability, and cost efficiency.

NUBURU may assess deeper strategic alignment over time, subject to customary corporate and regulatory approvals.

Strengthening NUBURU's Defense Security Hub

The H&K investment reinforces NUBURU's expanding defense ecosystem, which includes:

Tekne S.p.A. specialized defense vehicles and electronic systems;

Orbit S.r.l. mission-critical operational resilience software;

Lyocon S.r.l. advanced laser engineering and photonics.

Together, these capabilities position NUBURU to integrate hardware, software, and non-kinetic technologies into next-generation defense solutions.

As global defense budgets expand and military doctrine evolves toward layered deterrence strategies, the integration of directed-energy and optical countermeasure technologies is increasingly viewed as a critical complement to traditional systems.

Management Commentary

"This investment reflects disciplined strategic positioning within the global defense industrial base," said Alessandro Zamboni, Executive Chairman and Co-CEO of NUBURU. "We are executing a long-term Defense Security platform strategy designed to integrate non-kinetic technologies into modern operational architectures.

Dario Barisoni, Co-CEO of NUBURU and CEO of Nuburu Defense, added: "The battlefield is evolving. Layered defense systems increasingly require scalable, precise, and cost-efficient non-kinetic capabilities. Our engagement with H&K reflects our commitment to advancing this convergence.

Transaction Structure

The investment was completed pursuant to a privately negotiated securities purchase agreement. Consideration was satisfied through the issuance of a subordinated convertible note.

Additional details regarding the transaction are available in NUBURU's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Heckler Koch AG

Heckler Koch AG is a globally recognized defense manufacturer headquartered in Germany, supplying small arms and related systems to NATO member states and allied defense forces. H&K platforms are deployed across military, law enforcement, and security applications worldwide and are listed on Euronext Paris under the ticker MLHK.

For more information, visit: www.heckler-koch.com.

About Nuburu, Inc

Founded in 2015, Nuburu is executing a strategic transformation from a laser-technology company into a dual-use Defense Security platform provider. Through a combination of proprietary directed-energy technologies, non-kinetic defense capabilities, mission-critical software, and targeted industrial partnerships and acquisitions, Nuburu addresses high-value defense, security, and operational-resilience markets.

For more information, visit www.nuburu.net.

About Nuburu Defense LLC

A subsidiary of NUBURU, Nuburu Defense delivers advanced solutions for defense, security, and critical-infrastructure applications, supporting NUBURU's Defense Security Hub strategy.

For more information, visit also:

www.orbitopenplatform.com

TEKNE S.p.A. SPECIAL VEHICLES ELECTRONICS

About Nuburu Subsidiary, Inc

A subsidiary of NUBURU, Nuburu Subsidiary, Inc fully owns Lyocon S.r.l. ("Lyocon") an Italian laser-technology company specializing in the design, manufacturing, and integration of high-power blue-laser systems for industrial applications.

Lyocon operates as a fully consolidated operating subsidiary within the NUBURU group and represents the core industrial platform for NUBURU's reactivated blue-laser business.

For more information, visit also Home Page Lyocon.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements, identified by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "seek," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast," or their negatives or variations. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to: (1) satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the private placement, (2) anticipated net proceeds and use of proceeds, (3) the ability to meet applicable securities exchange listing standards; (4) the impact of the loss of the Company's patent portfolio through foreclosure; (5) failure to achieve expectations regarding business development and acquisition strategies; (6) inability to access sufficient capital; (7) inability to realize anticipated benefits of acquisitions; (8) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (9) adverse economic, business, or competitive factors; (10) financial market volatility due to geopolitical and economic factors; and (11) other risks detailed in the Company's SEC filings, including its most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These filings address additional risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. NUBURU undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as required by law.

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

