Caterpillar Inc.: Caterpillar and Hunt Energy Company, L.P. Sign Long-Term Strategic Agreement to Deliver Power Solutions for Data Centers

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) and Hunt Energy Company, L.P. (Hunt Energy) today announced a long-term strategic collaboration agreement focused on delivering highly efficient, independent energy production. With customer success at the core of every project, this collaboration will ensure reliability and performance is delivered to meet the demanding "always-on" needs for data centers.

"Caterpillar is excited to continue to collaborate with Hunt Energy to deliver robust and efficient energy solutions for data centers," said Melissa Busen, senior vice president, Caterpillar Electric Power division. "Hunt's proven expertise in energy infrastructure complements Caterpillar's leadership in power systems, enabling us to jointly develop scalable solutions that meet the high demands of reliability, uptime and performance critical to data center operations."

Caterpillar will leverage its diverse portfolio of power solutions, including natural gas and diesel generation equipment, gas turbines, switchgear, controls, aftertreatment and engineering design services. Caterpillar will also provide leading-edge monitoring and servicing capabilities, ensuring customers have complete assurance in uninterrupted power delivery, with or without a connection to the power grid.

Hunt Energy will contribute its deep expertise in infrastructure development, project financing and operational execution for data center and distributed energy resource projects. They will also bring their significant experience in battery energy storage (BESS) projects, having deployed over 310 MWs of BESS solutions in the last four years.

The first project is expected to launch in Texas, marking the start of a multi-year initiative to deliver up to 1GW of power generation capacity for data centers across North America, laying the foundation for future global deployment.

"This partnership with Caterpillar represents a major step forward in our commitment to delivering innovative and flexible energy solutions," said Hunter Hunt, chief executive officer at Hunt Energy. "Starting in Texas, we're laying the foundation for a new era of data center power infrastructure."

With a combined 190 years of industry experience, the two companies bring a unique blend of land assets, strategic resources, best-in-class products and capital, uniquely positioning them to deploy these solutions effectively and at scale.

About Hunt Energy

Founded in 1934, Hunt is a private, family-owned Company with a 90+ year history in global energy and real estate development. Operating across four continents, Hunt has built and managed a wide range of infrastructure, including upstream oil and gas facilities, pipelines, refineries, LNG terminals, high-voltage transmission systems, and other complex assets. Through its affiliate, Hunt Energy Network, the Company currently operates 310 MW of distributed energy assets in Texas, with plans to expand beyond 1 GW. Hunt Realty Investments is a major presence in North Texas with landmark projects that include the Hyatt Regency Dallas Hotel and Reunion Tower, North End (anchored by the Goldman Sachs headquarters building and featuring a world-class park), and the Fields development in Frisco, which has become home to the PGA and a new Universal Studios theme park. The combination of Hunt's deep expertise in both energy and real estate is a formidable foundation upon which to grow integrated solutions for the next generation of AI-driven infrastructure globally.

About Caterpillar

With 2024 sales and revenues of $64.8 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For 100 years, we've been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments - Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation - and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels.

SOURCE Caterpillar Inc.