

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Kite, a Gilead Company (GILD), has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Interius BioTherapeutics, a privately held biotechnology company developing in vivo CAR therapeutics, for $350 million. The transaction is expected to reduce Gilead's GAAP and non-GAAP 2025 EPS by approximately $0.23-$0.25.



Interius is a clinical stage biotechnology company engineering targeted, programmable vectors for the precision delivery of genetic medicines to treat an array of challenging diseases in oncology, autoimmunity and beyond. Interius's team and operations will integrate into Kite's research team, creating a center of excellence in Philadelphia to accelerate the development of next-generation in vivo therapies.



