

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie (ABBV) Thursday reported positive topline results from the second Phase 3 UP-AA study evaluating upadacitinib in adult and adolescent patients with severe alopecia areata (AA).



The study met its primary goal by achieving 80% or more scalp hair coverage in 45.2% and 55% of patients treated with upadacitinib 15 mg and 30 mg respectively.



These results were consistent with the previously announced topline results from the first study of Phase 3 UP-AA clinical program.



