Bio Clean Energy: John Kaweske Announces Filing of Civil RICO Action in the Southern District of New York Against Tricon Energy, Banco Bradesco, and Sérgio Bermudes Advogados

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / John Kaweske founder of Bio Clean Energy SA has filed a civil RICO action in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York Case # 25CV 6588 seeking approximately one billion dollars in damages. The complaint alleges a coordinated scheme by Tricon Energy, Banco Bradesco SA, and Sérgio Bermudes Advogados that led to the unlawful seizure and destruction of Bio Clean's biodiesel business in Brazil.

Bio Clean Energy, Sao Paulo Brazil

Bio Clean Energy prior to invasion and loss of facility.

Filed a case

Bio Clean Energy S A and founder John Kaweske have filed a civil action under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

Where case is filed

United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Case number

Case No 25 CV 6588.

When case is to be heard

The initial conference and any hearing dates will be set by the court. Bio Clean will provide an update when the schedule appears on the docket.

Brief description of why the case is filed

The complaint seeks civil remedies for alleged unauthorized transactions and related business harm.

Who is named as defendants

Tricon Energy

Banco Bradesco S A

Sérgio Bermudes Advogados

Statement

"We have chosen to assert our rights through the courts and will address this matter in that forum," said John Kaweske, founder of Bio Clean Energy SA.

Public access

Members of the public and press may consult the court docket for scheduling updates and filings.

Media Information

https://biocleanrico.blogspot.com

Notice

The matters described above are allegations in a civil complaint. The defendants are entitled to respond. No findings have been made by the court.

Contact Information

John Kaweske

CEO

johnk@nextmove.vc

720-775-7744





SOURCE: Bio Clean Energy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/john-kaweske-announces-filing-of-civil-rico-action-in-the-southern-district-of-new-1063630