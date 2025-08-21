Andersen Consulting adds depth to its strategy capabilities with collaborating firm Ignis, a leading media agency, reinforcing the organization's commitment to delivering seamless solutions to clients globally.

Founded in Buenos Aires, Ignis has earned a reputation for helping organizations build and achieve their brand objectives. With expertise in marketing communications strategy, market research, media planning and buying, and digital marketing, the firm works with companies in industries such as banking, insurance, and food and beverage across Latin America to drive brand growth, customer engagement, and measurable business results.

"We've built Ignis with a spirit of entrepreneurship and bold thinking, and this collaboration enhances the global reach and resources to continue scaling that vision," said Alejandro Terzi, chairman and founder of Ignis. "It opens new doors for innovation, fuels our ability to take on more ambitious challenges, and ultimately, allows us to deliver even greater solutions to our clients."

Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen, added, "Ignis brings deep insight into the Latin American market, a stellar leadership team, and a strong track record of results. Their addition reinforces our strategic growth in key international markets as our organization continues to build out its global consulting platform."

