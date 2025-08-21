DP World Employee Spotlight: Débora's Journey of Perseverance and Growth

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / DP World

Running Toward Personal and Professional Goals

For Débora, running is more than just exercise, it symbolizes overcoming challenges and pushing beyond personal limits. This same dedication defines her eight-year journey with DP World in São Paulo, Brazil, where she works in the Contract Logistics division, crafting tailored solutions for major brands.

From Operator to Operational Assistant

After initially joining DP World as an operator in 2017, Débora quickly embraced opportunities for advancement, driven by an inspiring family legacy. Her father, who also worked at DP World, instilled in her and her sisters the importance of persistence. "My father always encouraged me and my sisters to pursue what we want through work, to achieve our personal goals," Débora shares. Today, she thrives as an operational assistant and aspires to be a supervisor in the next step of her professional growth.

A Drive for Continuous Improvement

"At work, I can't stay stuck in the same routine, I can't settle. I always need to keep improving myself and pursuing my goals," Débora explains. This ambition spans her professional life and her passion for running. "Just like I want to run more kilometers, I also want to grow in my career. I want to keep learning more. I want to study logistics more deeply."

Empowering Women in Logistics

Débora's story highlights not only her ambition but also DP World's commitment to fostering inclusive career paths. In Brazil, DP World actively champions gender equity, empowering women like Débora to continually advance, learn, and lead.

Whether it's logging kilometers in her runs or charting her next career milestone, Débora embodies DP World's spirit of continuous growth, connecting communities and transforming possibilities along the way.

Building Careers with Purpose at DP World

At DP World, our people are at the heart of everything we do. We believe in creating a workplace where employees can grow, innovate, and make a real impact - whether in logistics, technology, or community development. With opportunities across more than 70 countries, the company is committed to fostering a diverse and supportive environment where individuals can thrive and shape the future of global trade. Discover how you can be part of our journey at careers.dpworld.com.

