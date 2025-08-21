

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's industrial production recovered strongly in July, while producer prices continued their falling trend, separate reports from Statistics Poland revealed on Thursday.



Industrial production rose 2.9 percent year-over-year in July, reversing a revised 0.4 percent fall in June. The expected rebound was 1.6 percent.



Among sectors, manufacturing output advanced by 3.4 percent annually in July, while that of mining and quarrying contracted by 6.4 percent. Data showed that the decline in utility sector production moderated to 1.8 percent from 6.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial output increased 0.2 percent in July versus a 1.4 percent drop in June.



In a separate report, the statistical office revealed that producer prices declined 1.2 percent annually in July, following a 1.5 percent decrease in the prior month. Prices have been falling since July 2023.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices moved up 0.5 percent.



Another piece of official data revealed that average gross wages and salaries in the enterprise sector grew 7.6 percent annually in June, versus an expected hike of 8.6 percent. The average paid employment in the enterprise sector dropped 0.9 percent in July, slightly above the 0.8 percent fall expected.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News