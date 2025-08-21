

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's producer prices decreased for the second straight month in July, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Thursday.



The producer price index fell 0.6 percent year-on-year in July, following a 0.8 percent decrease in the previous month.



Among components, prices for electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply alone plunged by 13.1 percent annually in July, while those for mining and quarrying rose by 9.6 percent. Data showed that prices for the manufacturing sector increased by 1.6 percent.



Domestic market prices were 1.2 percent lower compared to last year, and foreign market prices edged down by 0.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, total producer prices edged down by 0.1 percent in July.



