TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ: TNMG) Achieves Strong Growth in SNS, Video and Content Commerce in H1 2025, Reinforcing Key Strategic Growth Drivers

NEW YORK and TOKYO, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TNL Mediagene (Nasdaq: TNMG) (the "Company"), a Tokyo -based next-generation digital media and data group in Asia, today announced strong growth in H1 2025 across its SNS and video content metrics and Content Commerce GMV, reinforcing these areas as effective key strategic growth drivers for the Company's continued expansion.

Key achievements in H1 2025 included:

Increase in Total Social Media Followers: The total number of followers across the Company's social media channels reached 10.5 million in June 2025, with year-on-year growth of 9%

The total number of followers across the Company's social media channels reached 10.5 million in June 2025, with year-on-year growth of 9% Rapid Growth in Video Content: The Company is responding quickly to recent changes in audience viewing behavior and accelerating its shift to video content. The official YouTube channel of "The News Lens," one of Taiwan's leading news media outlets, has achieved growth in both monthly views and monthly unique visitors of approximately 100% in the six-month period from January 1, 2025 to June 30, 2025

The Company is responding quickly to recent changes in audience viewing behavior and accelerating its shift to video content. The official YouTube channel of "The News Lens," one of Taiwan's leading news media outlets, has achieved growth in both monthly views and monthly unique visitors of approximately 100% in the six-month period from January 1, 2025 to June 30, 2025 Content Commerce GMV in Taiwan: The Company's collaboration with major e-commerce platform PChome began in April 2025, driving significant growth in the Content Commerce business in Taiwan, with Q2 2025 Gross Merchandise Value ("GMV") growing 142% vs. Q1 2025 GMV, demonstrating the Company's ability to drive purchase behavior through seamless media and e-commerce integration

"Focusing on building quality engagement with our audience is a key part of our organic growth strategy that we've continued to implement successfully in H1 2025, evidenced by our strong social media and video content metrics as well as our fast-growing Content Commerce business. We've reached a critical mass in terms of our company-wide social media followers at 10.5 million, which allows us to connect with our audience directly with ease providing numerous data analytics and monetization opportunities. On the video content side, we correctly saw that video was going to drive a larger part of the Media industry going forward and we successfully made that pivot early with good results. Our collaboration with PChome, one of Asia's largest e-commerce platforms, similar to an Amazon, has been successful in driving strong growth in our Content Commerce business and heightened visibility for our brand. Content Commerce is really a game changer in the e-commerce space as it's a highly effective way to build strong relationships with our audience that drive high conversion rates and strong repeat purchase behavior. We believe these strategies are the right focus-areas for our business and will continue to bear fruit going forward," Joey Chung, Co-Founder and CEO commented.

About TNL Mediagene

Headquartered in Tokyo, TNL Mediagene was formed in May 2023 through the merger of Taiwan's The News Lens Co. and Japan's Mediagene Inc., two of the region's leading independent digital media groups. The company's operations span original and licensed media brands in Japanese, Chinese, and English, covering topics such as news, business, technology, science, food, sports, and lifestyle. It also offers AI-driven advertising services, marketing technology platforms, e-commerce, and innovative solutions tailored to the needs of advertising agencies. Known for its political neutrality, appeal to younger audiences, and high-quality content, TNL Mediagene has approximately 500 employees across Asia, with offices in Japan, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

