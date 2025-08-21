

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A reading on leading U.S. economic indicators edged slightly lower in the month of July, according to a report released by the Conference Board on Thursday.



The Conference Board said leading economic index slipped by 0.1 percent in July after falling by 0.3 percent in June. The modest decrease matched economist estimates.



The report also said the index tumbled by 2.7 percent over the six months between January and July 2025, a faster rate of decline than the 1.0 percent contraction over the previous six-month period.



'Pessimistic consumer expectations for business conditions and weak new orders continued to weigh down the index,' said Justyna Zabinska-La Monica, Senior Manager, Business Cycle Indicators, at The Conference Board.



'Meanwhile, stock prices remained a key positive support of the LEI,' she added. 'Initial claims for unemployment insurance were much lower in July than in June and were the second most positive component of the LEI, after contributing negatively to the index over the previous three months.'



The Conference Board also said the coincident economic index rose by 0.2 percent in July after coming in flat in June, while the lagging economic index came in unchanged for the second straight month.



