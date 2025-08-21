Anzeige
WKN: 924313 | ISIN: US9099111091 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
18.08.25 | 22:00
14,250 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
United Bancorp, Inc. Increases its Third Quarter Cash Dividend Payment to $0.1875 per Share, which produces a Forward Yield of 5.2%

MARTINS FERRY, OH / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / On August 20, 2025, the Board of Directors of United Bancorp, Inc. (UBCP)(NASDAQ:UBCP) declared a third quarter dividend payment of $0.1875 per share for shareholders of record on September 10, 2025 with a payment date of September 19, 2025. This is an increase of $0.01, or 5.6%, over the regular cash dividend paid in the third quarter of the previous year. In addition, this payment is greater than the regular cash dividends paid in the first and second quarters of the current year, which were $0.1825 and $0.1850 respectively. With this third quarter dividend payment and year-to-date, UBCP has paid total cash dividends of $0.73 (inclusive of a special cash dividend of $0.1750 paid in the first quarter), which is an increase of $0.0550, or 8.2%, over the amount paid during the same period last year. At the third quarter payment level, the regular cash dividend produces a forward yield of 5.2% based on UBCP's market value of $14.50 at the most recent quarter-end.

United Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio and has total assets of $847.9 million and total shareholder's equity of $59.7 million as of June 30, 2025. Through its single bank charter, Unified Bank, the Company has eighteen banking offices that serve the Ohio Counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson and Tuscarawas and Marshall County in West Virginia. United Bancorp, Inc. trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market tier of the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol UBCP, Cusip #909911109.

Contacts:

Scott A. Everson

Randall M. Greenwood

Chairman, President and CEO

Senior Vice President, CFO and Treasurer

(740) 633-0445, ext. 6154

(740) 633-0445, ext. 6181

ceo@unitedbancorp.com

cfo@unitedbancorp.com

SOURCE: United Bancorp, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/united-bancorp-inc.-increases-its-third-quarter-cash-dividend-paymen-1063783

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
