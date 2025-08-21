Investors viewing NFON purely as a growth story might well be disappointed in its modest Q225 top-line growth, but they would be missing other factors. NFON is still in the final stages of a multi-year turnaround. Furthermore, management is achieving this against a tough cloud private branch exchange background. In this context, NFON's control of costs and protection of cash flow in H125 is impressive, leaving it well-placed to exploit the significant future potential of the German market.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...