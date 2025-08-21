Hollywood Changemaker Oliver Trevena Joins Little Kitchen Academy as Investor

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / Little Kitchen Academy (LKA), the premier Montessori-inspired cooking academy for children and teens ages 3-18, is proud to announce that Oliver Trevena has joined as an investor, special advisor, and ambassador.

Trevena, a multi-talented actor, producer, investor, and entrepreneur, brings a powerful blend of star power, business acumen, and philanthropic passion to LKA. Known for his roles in The Plane, The Paradox Effect, and The Gorge, and recently named "Breakout Star" at the 2024 Rome Film Festival, Trevena's career spans film, television, and hosting, with appearances at The Grammys, The American Music Awards, and The Hollywood Reporter.

Beyond Hollywood, Trevena is a serial entrepreneur and investor in purpose-driven brands like DOGPOUND, Vital Red Light, Allsaints, Juntos, Next Health, Artha, Happy Viking, and Cloud23. He co-founded Caliwater with Vanessa Hudgens, a cactus water brand that's redefining functional beverages, which recently reached a $100 million valuation and welcomed Demi Lovato as a brand partner and investor.

Trevena's deep commitment to health, food, and impact-driven ventures aligns perfectly with LKA's mission: to provide an environment and curriculum where children and teens develop independence, confidence, and healthy habits, empowering them to change their lives and those around them.

"Little Kitchen Academy isn't just teaching children to cook, they're creating a healthier, more empowered generation," said Oliver Trevena. "As someone who's spent years investing in brands that inspire, improve lives, and ignite meaningful change, their commitment to helping children discover confidence through cooking is powerful and so necessary for our future generations; I'm honored to be a part of it."

With Trevena joining the ranks of LKA's influential circle of supporters, the Academy's reach and impact are poised to grow even further. Alongside luminaries such as Celebrity Chef Cat Cora, NBA Icon Russell Westbrook, and Hollywood legend Supermensch Shep Gordon-each bringing their own expertise and passionate advocacy-Trevena is set to amplify LKA's mission on a global scale. Their collaborative efforts will not only elevate LKA's presence as the leader in Montessori-inspired culinary education but will also ensure that children from all over the world can benefit from learning essential skills, empowering them to change their lives from scratch and those around them.

"Oliver's passion for wellness, education, and social impact resonated with us from the very first time we met at Little Kitchen Academy," said Brian Curin, Co-Founder, CEO and CMO of Little Kitchen Academy. "Our initial conversation struck a profound chord with Oliver, as we discovered an authentic connection on every level-his values, vision, and voice not only support our mission, but also empower us to reach more families in meaningful ways."

About Little Kitchen Academy

Little Kitchen Academy is the premier Montessori-inspired cooking academy where every child and teen can develop independence, confidence, and healthy eating habits, empowering them to change their lives and those around them. It's about more than cooking; it's about making informed, healthy choices that contribute to a better society. With strategic partners including, BIRKENSTOCK, Celebrity Chef Cat Cora, ChefWorks, ChopValue, Click & Grow, Emeco, IKEA, Küssi, PRISE Inc., NBA Icon Russell Westbrook, Scrub Daddy, Supermensch Shep Gordon, and Welcome Industries, and charitable partnerships including, the Changing Lives From Scratch Fund, The Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation, Crisis Text Line, Kids Help Phone, and One Tree Planted, Little Kitchen Academy is dedicated to serving a brighter future. Little Kitchen Academy's flagship locations are in Vancouver BC, Denver, and Los Angeles.

