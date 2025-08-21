Nepra Foods Inc. Announces Filing of Annual Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the Year Ended March 31, 2025

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / Nepra Foods Inc. (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6)(OTCQB:NPRFF) ("Nepra Foods" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in plant-based and allergen-free food and specialty ingredients, is pleased to announce that it has filed its audited annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"), and related CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the "Annual Filings") for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. The Annual Filings were filed on SEDAR on August 15, 2025, as required by the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC"), and have been posted on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and OTCQB websites.

Further, the Company announces that the management cease trade order ("MCTO") issued by the BCSC on July 30, 2025, has been revoked effective August 18, 2025, following the filing of the Annual Filings.

Key Financial Highlights for Fiscal Year 2025 (All figures in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated):

Revenue Growth : Total revenue increased 50% to $6,253,768 compared to $4,161,354 in fiscal 2024, driven by new customer acquisitions and increased sales of high-margin starch products.

Fourth Quarter Performance : Q4 2025 revenue increased 203% to $2,291,391 from $755,148 in Q4 2024, reflecting strong demand and operational efficiencies.

Improved Gross Profit: Gross profit rose to $1,317,959 (21.07% margin) from $327,890 (7.88% margin) in fiscal 2024, benefiting from optimized product mix and cost management.

"We are delighted to have completed our Annual Filings and resolved the MCTO, allowing us to refocus on executing our growth strategy," said William Hogan, CEO of Nepra Foods. "Fiscal 2025 marked a pivotal year with robust revenue expansion and margin improvements, underscoring our team's ability to deliver innovative, allergen-free solutions to major food manufacturers. These results position us well to capitalize on the growing demand for sustainable, plant-based ingredients, and we look forward to building on this momentum in the quarters ahead."

The Annual Filings are available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.neprafoods.com.

About Nepra Foods Inc.

Nepra Foods is a specialty food company focused on innovative and proprietary allergen and gluten-free food ingredient technologies. The Company supports food manufacturers globally with formulations, ingredients, and technical support for the production of the next generation of healthy, nutritious foods. For more information on the Company, visit www.neprafoods.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

William Hogan, CEO & Director

investors@neprafoods.com

844-566-1917

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "plans", "postulate" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's growth strategy, future financing, profitability, and market opportunities) are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: (i) risks related to the Company's ability to obtain additional financing; (ii) economic and market conditions; (iii) operational risks; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties as disclosed in the Annual Filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws

SOURCE: Nepra Foods Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/nepra-foods-inc.-announces-filing-of-annual-financial-statements-and-man-1063902