Apex Critical Metals Corp.: Apex Critical Metals Announces Extension to Agreement with Rumble Strip Media Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / Apex Critical Metals Corp. (CSE:APXC)(OTCQX:APXCF)(FWB:KL9) ("Apex" or the "Company"), an exploration company focused on strategic critical metals, is pleased to announce that it has extended its investor relations agreement with Rumble Strip Media Inc. ("Rumble") to enhance its investor awareness. Pursuant to the agreement, Rumble will provide certain social media, marketing and consulting services to Apex. In consideration, Apex will pay CAD$1,000,000 to Rumble, with CAD$250,000 to be paid upfront. The extension commences August 20, 2025, for a three-month term ending November 20, 2025. The services to be provided by Rumble constitutes investor relations activities within the meaning of applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. Rumble and its principals are arm's length to the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company, Rumble does not own, control, or direct any securities of the Company.

About Apex Critical Metals Corp.

Apex Critical Metals Corp.is a Canadian exploration company specializing in the acquisition and development of properties prospective for carbonatites and alkaline rocks with potential to host economic concentrations of rare earth elements (REE's), niobium, gold and copper mineralization. Apex's Cap property located 85 kilometres northeast of Prince George, B.C., spans 25 square kilometres and hosts a recently identified promising 1.8-kilometre niobium trend. The Company's Bianco carbonatite project encompasses 3,735 hectares covering a large carbonatite complex within an area known for significant niobium mineralization in northwestern Ontario.

Carbonatites are extremely rare rock types, with fewer than 600 known worldwide. They are host to rare earth element ("REE") minerals, niobium, tantalum and phosphate, as well as copper and gold. Carbonatites are host to the world's largest and most productive niobium deposits, including Araxa and Catalão in Brazil, and Niobec in Quebec. In addition, they are the primary source of REEs, including Mountain Pass in California, Mount Weld in Australia, and Bayan Obo in China. They are also important sources of phosphate (apatite), including Cargill, Ontario, while the Palabora mine in South Africa has produced copper, nickel, gold, magnetite, and vermiculite. Other carbonatites are known to have produced gold, iron, zirconium, fluorite, and other industrial minerals.

By acquiring a multitude of carbonatite projects, Apex Critical intends to investigate potential high-value opportunities to meet the growing global demand of specialty metals across various industries. Apex Critical is publicly listed in Canada on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol APXC, in the United States on the OTCQX market under the symbol APXCF, and in Germany on the Borse Frankfurt under the symbol KL9 and/or WKN: A40CCQ. Find out more at www.apexcriticalmetals.com where you can subscribe for News Alerts, watch our Video, or follow us on Facebook, X.com or LinkedIn.

