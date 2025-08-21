

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Intuit Inc. (INTU) Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $381 million or $1.35 per share, compared to a net loss of $20 million or $0.07 per share last year.



Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $2.75 per share, compared to $1.99 per share last year.



Revenues for the quarter rose to $3.831 billion from $3.184 billion in the same period last year.



For the full year 2026, the company expects revenues of $20.997 billion to $21.186 billion, earnings per share of $15.49 to $15.69, and adjusted earnings per share of $22.98 to $23.18.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News