

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Workday, Inc. (WDAY) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $228 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $132 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Workday, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.21 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.6% to $2.348 billion from $2.085 billion last year.



Workday, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



