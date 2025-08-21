

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zoom Communications, Inc. (ZM) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $358.6 million, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $219.0 million, or $0.70 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Zoom Communications, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.53 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.7% to $1.217 billion from $1.162 billion last year.



Zoom Communications, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $358.6 Mln. vs. $219.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.16 vs. $0.70 last year. -Revenue: $1.217 Bln vs. $1.162 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.42 - $1.44 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.210 - $1.215 bln Full year EPS guidance: $5.81 - $5.84 Full year revenue guidance: $4.825 - $4.835 bln



