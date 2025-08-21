AI/ML Innovations, Inc.: AIML Announces SEDAR Filing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. ("AIML" or the "Company") (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB) is issuing the following press release to clarify its disclosure as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission.

The Company announces today that it has filed an amended and restated management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine month periods ended January 31, 2025 (the "Amended MD&A") in order to rectify certain disclosure deficiencies, including:

to provide enhanced disclosure relating to (i) new strategic initiatives and R&D activities of the Company; (ii) the results of operations of the Company for the three and nine month periods ended January 31, 2025; and (iii) the acquisitions by the Company of Quantum Sciences Ltd. and certain other intangible assets and associated intellectual property during the period;

to incorporate additional details regarding payments made to related parties during the period;

to include a discussion of the exit agreement with Tech2Heal; and

to incorporate other minor housekeeping changes.

The Amended MD&A is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For detailed information please see AIML's website or the Company's filed documents at www.sedarplus.ca .

About AIML Innovations Inc.

AIML Innovations Inc. is a global technology company pioneering the use of artificial intelligence and neural networks to transform digital health. Our proprietary platforms leverage advanced signal processing and deep learning to convert complex biometric data into actionable clinical insights-supporting earlier diagnosis, personalized treatment, and more effective care.

AIML's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: AIML), the OTCQB Venture Market (AIMLF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (42FB).

Forward Looking Statements - Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties.

