

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against its major counterparts in the New York session on Thursday.



The greenback climbed to a 10-day high of 1.3405 against the pound and 9-day highs of 1.1601 against the euro and 148.40 against the yen.



The greenback advanced to more than a 3-month high of 1.3908 against the loonie and more than a 4-month high of 0.5810 against the kiwi.



The greenback edged up to 0.8090 against the franc.



The currency is poised to find resistance around 1.31 against the pound, 1.14 against the euro, 150.00 against the yen, 1.40 against the loonie, 0.56 against the kiwi and 0.88 against the franc.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News