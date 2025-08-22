

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cracker Barrel is shedding a major piece of its identity in a bid to modernize. The Southern-inspired casual dining chain unveiled a new logo this week, eliminating the familiar man-and-barrel imagery that has defined the brand since 1977.



The new design features a simplified barrel shape while preserving its signature color palette.



The logo change is part of a sweeping $700 million transformation plan that includes new advertising, an updated menu featuring fall-themed items, and remodeled restaurants with brighter interiors and fewer country trinkets.



Chief Executive Officer Julie Felss Masino has emphasized that the overhaul is designed to make the 56-year-old chain feel more relevant to today's diners. 'The way we communicate, the things on the menu, the way the stores look and feel . all came up time and time again in our research as opportunities to regain relevancy,' she said.



But the changes have sparked a wave of backlash from loyal fans and some conservatives who argue Cracker Barrel is straying too far from its rustic roots. On social media, detractors lamented that the new look feels like 'another little piece of culture dying off.'



The rebrand coincides with financial pressures. In June, Cracker Barrel reported a $5 million tariff hit from its retail stores, even as restaurant sales edged higher.



Shares of the company fell more than 12 percent on Thursday, reflecting investor unease over its identity shift.



