5E Advanced Materials, Inc.: 5E Advanced Materials Announces Pricing of $8.31 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

HESPERIA, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. ("5E" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:FEAM)(ASX:5EA), a development stage company focused on becoming a vertically integrated global leader and supplier of specialty boron and advanced boron derivative materials, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of common stock in the United States (the "Offering").

In the Offering, 5E is selling 2,374,481 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $3.50 per share. All shares of common stock to be sold in the Offering are being offered by 5E. The gross proceeds to 5E from the Offering are expected to be approximately $8.31 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated Offering expenses payable by 5E. Subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions, the Offering is expected to close on August 25, 2025.

Konik Capital Partners, LLC is acting as lead bookrunning manager for the Offering.

5E currently intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering, together with its existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, for the operation of its small-scale boron facility (SSBF), wellfield development and analysis, advanced planning for FEL-3 engineering, and general corporate purposes.

The Offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 20, 2023, as amended and declared effective February 27, 2024. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the final terms of the Offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov or may be obtained, when available, from: Konik Capital Partners, LLC, 7 World Trade Center, 46th Floor, New York, NY 10007, or e-mail at capmarkets@konikcapitalpartners.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About 5E Advanced Materials, Inc.

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: FEAM)(ASX:5EA) is focused on becoming a vertically integrated global leader and supplier of boron specialty and advanced materials, complemented by lithium co-product production. The Company's mission is to become a supplier of these critical materials to industries addressing global decarbonization, food and domestic security. Boron and lithium products will target applications in the fields of electric transportation, clean energy infrastructure, such as solar and wind power, fertilizers, and domestic security. The business strategy and objectives are to develop capabilities ranging from upstream extraction and product sales of boric acid, lithium carbonate and potentially other co-products, to downstream boron advanced material processing and development. The business is based on our large domestic boron and lithium resource, which is located in Southern California and designated as Critical Infrastructure by the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the completion and timing of the Offering. Any forward-looking statements are based on 5E's current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions and satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the Offering. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in 5E's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, its other reports filed with the SEC, as well as in the preliminary prospectus supplement and final prospectus supplement related to the Offering. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based on information available to 5E as of the date hereof and are made only as of the date of this release. 5E undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required under applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing 5E's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. In light of the foregoing, investors are urged not to rely on any forward-looking statement in reaching any conclusion or making any investment decision about any securities of 5E.

