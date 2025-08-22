

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Entegris Inc. (ENTG) announced a $700 million domestic R&D investment over the next several years to accelerate semiconductor innovation. The funding will support R&D projects and related capital expenditures across its two divisions: Materials Solutions and Advanced Purity Solutions.



A portion of the investment will be directed toward transforming its Aurora, Illinois location-strategically positioned between key semiconductor hubs in New York, Ohio, Arizona, and Texas-into a state-of-the-art U.S. Technology Center.



The initiative complements Entegris' earlier $700 million commitment to developing a world-class manufacturing center of excellence in Colorado Springs, Colorado.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News