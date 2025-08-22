Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 22.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Potenzieller Gamechanger: Tiny-Float-Chance bei dieser Rohstoff-Aktie?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 938201 | ISIN: US29362U1043 | Ticker-Symbol: ENQ
Tradegate
20.08.25 | 20:11
66,91 Euro
-5,43 % -3,84
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
ENTEGRIS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENTEGRIS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
69,7771,0521.08.
69,6071,8621.08.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ENTEGRIS
ENTEGRIS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ENTEGRIS INC66,91-5,43 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.